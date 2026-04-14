South Side Farmers Market Celebrates 100 Years

2 min read

There is something familiar about a Saturday morning at South Side Farmers Market. Vendors arrive early, unload their goods, and settle into place before the first wave of shoppers comes through the doors. Some people come for produce, some for baked goods, and some simply because it has become part of their routine. It feels less like a quick stop and more like a weekly tradition that has held its place in Fort Wayne for generations.

This year, that tradition carries even more meaning. South Side Farmers Market opened its 100th season on April 4, 2026, marking a major milestone for what is considered Fort Wayne’s oldest continuously operating farmers market. For a place that has been around this long, the story is not just about age. It is about consistency and community.

The market began in 1926 as a place where local farmers could sell directly to the public. A century later, that purpose still defines it. Operated by Allen County Ag. Producers, Inc., the nonprofit market continues to connect growers, vendors, and shoppers in a way that feels direct and personal.

Fresh, locally grown produce remains the biggest attraction. Depending on the season, shoppers can find a variety of fruits and vegetables picked just days before they are sold. There is also much more than produce. Vendors offer hormone-free pork and poultry, fresh eggs, home-baked goods, seasonal plants, flowers, artwork, crafts, jewelry, antiques, books, and flea-market finds.

Still, what keeps many people coming back is not only what they can buy. It is the feeling of the place. People stop to talk. Familiar faces return week after week. Shoppers can ask questions, hear directly from vendors, and enjoy the slower pace. In a world where so much is built around speed and convenience, the market offers something more personal.

That is also part of why shopping local matters. Spending money at places like South Side Farmers Market supports local farmers, families, and small businesses. It helps keep dollars in the community and strengthens the local economy.

There are practical benefits too. Food grown close to home is often fresher, tastes better, and has not spent days traveling before it reaches the table. Shopping local can also help people feel more connected to the seasons and to the region they live in.

Located on Warsaw Street between Oxford and Pontiac, the market has long been a familiar part of Fort Wayne’s south side. A larger celebration is planned for early July, but the real story is already visible each Saturday morning in the shoppers, the conversations, and the tradition that continues after 100 years. The market is open every Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. For vendors, stands available for rent at $25 per market. Visit www.southsidefarmersmarket.com for more information.