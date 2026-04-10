Fort Wayne Police To Target Distracted Driving & Speeding

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Fort Wayne Police Department is partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to increase patrols aimed at reducing speeding and distracted driving on Indiana roadways.

As part of the Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP), an ICJI initiative that provides federal funding for local traffic safety enforcement, officers will work overtime through April 13, 2026, to identify and stop drivers who are speeding or violating Indiana’s Hands-Free Law.

“Distracted driving and speeding are preventable behaviors that put drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at risk,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “This campaign is a reminder that these actions have real consequences, and law enforcement officers are actively working to keep Indiana’s roads safe.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Indiana recorded 249 speeding- related fatalities in 2023, and distracted driving accounted for 47 fatal incidents. However, limitations in data collection suggest that the actual number of deadly crashes caused by distracted drivers is likely higher than reported.

“Distracted driving and speeding remain major contributors to serious and deadly crashes,” said Lt Tony Maze. “These actions are illegal and endanger everyone on the road. Officers will step up enforcement and ticket anyone caught violating these laws.”

Indiana’s Hands-Free Law, which took effect in 2020, prohibits drivers from holding mobile devices while

operating a motor vehicle. Calls may only be made using hands-free technology, such as Bluetooth, headset, or any other hands-free technology.

To help prevent dangerous driving behaviors, ICJI and law enforcement encourage motorists to:

Put the phone down and avoid multitasking while driving

Obey posted speed limits and adjust speed for road conditions

Allow extra travel time, especially during busy commute periods

Keep a safe distance between vehicles

CHIRP is supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. For more information about ICJI’s traffic safety programs, visit in.gov/cji.