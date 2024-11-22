USF Wins ‘U Can Crush Hunger’

Community Harvest Food Bank has concluded its 10th Annual “U Can Crush Hunger” Food Drive Campaign. The final weigh-in at all participating schools has been completed, revealing exciting results. As of Monday, November 11, an impressive total of 123,034 pounds of food has been raised toward the overall goal of 125,000 pounds. The competition officially ended on Friday, November 8.

Volunteers from the 1-330th Infantry, Junior League of Fort Wayne, Boy Scout Troop 349, and Sonrise Church work together at Community Harvest Food Bank’s November 12 Helping Hands distribution, packing and serving food boxes to 1,614 families in need.

Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Trine University, and the University of Saint Francis all participated in this year’s “U Can Crush Hunger” holiday food drive. Every dollar and pound of food raised during the competition will support hunger relief initiatives in the counties where the food and funds were collected, including partner school pantries.

The final standings are as follows:

1st Place: University of Saint Francis with 22,359 pounds

2nd Place: Purdue University Fort Wayne with 20,118 pounds

3rd Place: Indiana Tech with 17,587 pounds

4th Place: Trine University with 17,114 pounds

5th Place: Ivy Tech with 15,037 pounds

6th Place: Indiana University Fort Wayne with 11,470 pounds

7th Place: Manchester University with 10,374 pounds

8th Place: Huntington University with 8,975 pounds

Grand Total: 123,034 pounds of food raised

The food bank has expressed immense gratitude to the students, staff, community members, and sponsors who supported this food drive. Sponsors included NIPSCO/NiSource, Engineering Resources, Barrett McNagny, Humana, and Two Men and a Truck.

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc., established in 1983, feeds thousands of people each week. Last year, the organization distributed 10.9 million pounds of food to over 99,000 unique individuals. Greg O’Daniel serves as Board Chair, and Carmen Cumberland serves as President and CEO. Community Harvest is a member of Feeding America and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, providing food to the nine counties of northeast Indiana. For more information, visit www.chfb.org.