Richards Receives Allen County Vandeveer Impact Award

The Allen County Board of Commissioners is pleased to recognize Barb Richards with the 2024 Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award for a lifetime of service and dedication to the Allen County community and beyond.

Mrs. Richards’ nomination was one of several worthy applications submitted by the community. But, according to the Commissioners, “It was hard to ignore the tireless efforts Barb has committed over the past several decades. While she was honored with the Circle of Corydon Award in 2017 by Senator David Long, we were glad to recognize her at the local level with this Impact Award.” A contributor to her application shared that one of her favorite sayings is, “I’ll sleep when I’m dead.” A phrase indicating her unflagging energy.

Mrs. Richards has served on the Board of Directors of numerous nonprofits, lending her enthusiasm and power to network and connect people. She has served on the boards of YWCA, Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, Fort Wayne Youtheatre, Indiana Artisan (state-wide board), Riley Hospital Philanthropy Council, Run for Riley race, and Riley Radio-thon, benefiting children from across the state receiving care at Riley Hospital for which $3 million dollars have been raised personally by Richards.

Her background in broadcasting uniquely equipped her to MC countless local fundraising events as well as MC 18 out of the 19 IPFW Tapestry conferences. Other agencies and events that have benefited from Mrs. Richards’ philanthropic efforts include the Vera Bradley Foundation, Northrop Music Department, and the Three Rivers Festival.

The award was presented to Mrs. Richards during a ceremony held at Citizens Square Thursday evening, November 14, 2024. Those in attendance included Richards’ family and colleagues, as well as Gerald Vandeveer, the son of the late Jerry and Linda Vandeveer.

In September 2016, the Allen County Commissioners created the award to present annually to an individual or individuals who reside in Allen County and who have lived a life of service to our community outside of their regular profession in the example and tradition set by Linda and Jerry Vandeveer. The Vandeveers are probably best known for their work in creating and maintaining the Allen County Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on North Wells Street; however, they have also been tireless advocates for police and firefighters as well as catalysts for positive change in the Baker-Fairfield neighborhood and beyond. Community members may submit nominations for qualified candidates each August on the Allen County Website: allencounty.in.gov/473/Vandeveer-Impact-Award-Public-Safety-Sch

Previous Impact Award recipients include:

2017: Dan and Judi Wire

2018: Robert “Bob” Wearley

2019: Alex Cornwell (Waynedale News) and Mariesa Rang

2020: Josh and Jenny Hartup

2021: Board of Directors of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum

2022: Mitch McKinney

2023: Carolyn DeVoe