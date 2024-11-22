A Creative Life: The Architecture & Art of Alan Grinsfelder

The Fort Wayne community is invited to celebrate the creative legacy of Alan Grinsfelder, whose architectural designs have shaped the city’s skyline and whose artistic endeavors continue to inspire. Congregation Achduth Vesholom (The Temple) will host A Creative Life: The Architecture and Art of Alan Grinsfelder, an exhibit and program honoring his contributions to architecture and his more recent pursuits in painting.

The opening event will take place on Sunday, November 24, at The Temple, 5200 Old Mill Road, and promises a rich exploration of Grinsfelder’s life and work. The afternoon begins at 2 p.m. with the exhibit opening, followed by a 3 p.m. talk and panel discussion moderated by Irene Walters. Panelists include Grinsfelder himself, alongside Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock and John O’Connell, Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Purdue Fort Wayne. The program will conclude with a reception at 4 p.m.

At nearly 89 years old, Grinsfelder continues to redefine what it means to live a creative life. A lifelong learner, he is known as Purdue Fort Wayne’s oldest student, actively participating in art classes. His paintings have been showcased in local coffeehouses and galleries, adding another dimension to his already impressive legacy as a principal of Grinsfelder Associates Architects.

The exhibit will feature highlights of Grinsfelder’s architectural career as well as a curated selection of his artwork. It will also be open for viewing on Saturday, December 7, from 1-4 p.m., and Sunday, December 8, from 1-4 p.m.

This event is made possible through the support of the Dr. Harry W. Salon Foundation and the efforts of Jon Tam, a member of The Temple’s Art and Beautification Committee, who developed and curated the exhibit and program.

For more information, visit TempleCAV.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate a remarkable figure whose creativity continues to enrich the Fort Wayne community.