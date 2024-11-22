City Utilities’ Microgrid Builds Resilience & Sustainability

Mayor Sharon Tucker recently helped flip the switch on City Utilities’ innovative new Microgrid power generating network. Elected officials, neighborhood leaders and City Utilities’ staff also marked the occasion with a celebratory ribbon cutting.

A signature project, the Microgrid builds the Utilities’ resilience and sustainability capacity, helping to hold the line on customer energy costs and increase preparedness for more frequently occurring natural disasters.

The City Utilities’ Microgrid integrates solar panels and battery storage, along with biogas and natural gas to power the Three Rivers Filtration Plant, Water Pollution Control Plant, and the Wet-Weather Pump Station.

A Microgrid is a small network of power users with a local source of supply that is usually attached to a centralized national grid but can also function independently.

“Being good stewards of the environment is at the forefront of the efforts being led by City Utilities,” said Mayor Tucker. “Using renewable energy technology sets a positive example for residents and businesses, that shows we care about Fort Wayne and want what’s best for our community. Projects like the Microgrid initiative help us provide an enhanced quality of life for all.”

The Microgrid will connect facilities electrically, distributing power efficiently as the facilities’ usage peaks at different times. The more than 12,000 Microgrid solar panels installed on a storage pond will provide much of the average daily power needed during sunlight hours. With an extensive battery storage system, energy can be stored for use during cloudy and low sunlight periods. The floating array is currently the second largest in the U.S.

Additionally, the system will analyze the most cost-effective power generation for the day and combine it with Biogas produced from high-strength food waste and natural gas engines to amplify the utilities’ renewable energy-generation capabilities and disaster readiness.

The three facilities use about 38.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, while the average U.S. home uses around 10,000 kWh annually. The floating solar panels will generate roughly 9 million kWh annually, and Biogas adds another 7 million kWh. These renewable sources provide over 40% of the power needed to run our three plants—enough energy to power 1,600 homes each year.

“Our Microgrid is one of only a few in the nation for water and sewer utilities. It is designed to cut electricity costs and boost reliability well into the future,” said Kumar Menon, Director of City Utilities. “It allows us to operate independently from the national grid, ensuring continuous service during storms. It reinforces our commitment to environmental stewardship by using natural resources and combining them with waste to generate power.”

The Microgrid will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4,600 tons annually. That’s equal to the emissions produced by 1,161 gasoline-powered vehicles in a year.

“Our Microgrid brings clear environmental and economic benefits. We’re confident it will increase reliability in emergencies and diminish storm-related vulnerabilities. It also has the potential to save us significantly with projected electricity cost avoidance of $8-$10 million in the first 20 years and $60-$70 million over 40 years,” said Matthew Wirtz, City Utilities Deputy Director of Engineering.

Along with its ecological and fiscal benefits, the City Utilities’ Microgrid has brought state and national recognition to Fort Wayne. Its unique qualities have been honored with three awards, two as recently as earlier this month.

Microgrid Recognition: