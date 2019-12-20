Dec. 20, 2019 – Local Ads

OLD FASHIONED MINCEMEAT FOR SALE

Contains Beef & Spices

In One Quart Containers

Will Make A Nice 9” Pie

Call 260-622-6084

Ossian Bethlehem Lutheran Church

_________________

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

_________________

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

Or pickup at The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

_________________

SLIGHTLY USED EXERCISE ITEMS

Aero Pilates Performer Plus $150.00 (New $425)

Nordic Track E 9.0 Z Elliptical $425 (New $997.00)

Call 208-270-0192 (In Fort Wayne)

_________________

HIRING MEAT CUTTER

Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a full time experienced meat cutter for 40-45 hours a week Monday-Friday. Competitive benefit package offered. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.

_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

FRIAR ENTERPRISES

Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.

We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.

Serving the community since 1985.

747-7014

_________________

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

_________________

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES

Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs, as well as snow removal too!

Thanks,

Mike

260-750-2830

_________________

WE CAN HELP

Mower, Trimmer, Small Engine Repair, Window & Screen Repair, Lamps Repaired, House & Car Keys Cut, Propane Tank Exchange.

Free recycling drop off point for fluorescent tubes and household alkaline batteries.

Umber’s Do It Best Hardware:

2413 Lower Huntington Rd.

(260) 747-3866

_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

_________________

WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

WINTER LAWN MAINTENANCE

Shawn’s Lawn Maint.

260-418-6653

Lawn Mowing

Trimming/Blowing

Snow Removal

Edging

Weeding

Leaf Removal

Pressure Washing

_________________

HIRING LABORER

Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a part time 2nd shift general Laborer for 20-25 hours a week Mon-Friday. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.

_________________