Friday, December 27, 2019
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

For Sale & More Ads. 

Dec. 20, 2019 – Local Ads

The Waynedale News Staff

OLD FASHIONED MINCEMEAT FOR SALE
Contains Beef & Spices
In One Quart Containers
Will Make A Nice 9” Pie
Call 260-622-6084
Ossian Bethlehem Lutheran Church
_________________

YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
_________________

LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Click to advertise on this website

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

Or pickup at The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
_________________

SLIGHTLY USED EXERCISE ITEMS
Aero Pilates Performer Plus $150.00 (New $425)
Nordic Track E 9.0 Z Elliptical $425 (New $997.00)
Call 208-270-0192 (In Fort Wayne)
_________________

HIRING MEAT CUTTER
Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a full time experienced meat cutter for 40-45 hours a week Monday-Friday. Competitive benefit package offered. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.
_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________

FRIAR ENTERPRISES
Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.
We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.
Serving the community since 1985.
747-7014
_________________

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
_________________

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES
Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs, as well as snow removal too!
Thanks,
Mike
260-750-2830
_________________

WE CAN HELP
Mower, Trimmer, Small Engine Repair, Window & Screen Repair, Lamps Repaired, House & Car Keys Cut, Propane Tank Exchange.
Free recycling drop off point for fluorescent tubes and household alkaline batteries.

Umber’s Do It Best Hardware:
2413 Lower Huntington Rd.
(260) 747-3866
_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
_________________

WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________

WINTER LAWN MAINTENANCE
Shawn’s Lawn Maint.
260-418-6653

Lawn Mowing
Trimming/Blowing
Snow Removal
Edging
Weeding
Leaf Removal
Pressure Washing
_________________

HIRING LABORER
Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a part time 2nd shift general Laborer for 20-25 hours a week Mon-Friday. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.
_________________

The Waynedale News Staff

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news.

> Read More Information About Us
> More Articles Written By Our Staff
The Waynedale News Staff

Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff