Local Text Ads| Feb. 27 Update

MASONRY

Brick, Foundation Repair, Tuck Pointing, Chimneys,

& Basements.

Concrete Repair

Licensed & Insured

No job too small

260-432-3445

260-402-8683

_________________

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

(260) 579-7299

Landscaping mowing tree service.

Free estimates

_________________

FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

3102 Ardmore Ave.

(260) 432-6011

Fish Fry 4:30-7pm Feb. 27, March 27, & April 3

$15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 free.

Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.

_________________

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

WELLSPRING

ON WHEELS

Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.

3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon

2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)

_________________

CASH FOR JUNK CARS

Running & non-running

Same day pickup

Will pay cash on the spot

Call Rob – 260-417-7633

_________________

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

_________________

PANCAKE & SAUSAGE BREAKFAST

Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Time Corners

Saturday, March 21st

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Avenue

8am-11am (Sit down / Carry out)

Asking for an “at will” donation for each meal.

Please give what you can to support kids and Riley Children’s Hospital

_________________

COMMUNITY

GARAGE SALE

Fri. March 13, 9a-4p

Sat. March 14, 9a-3p

Includes: Furniture, Collectables, Glassware, Sporting Goods, Electronics, Books, Movies, Music, Clothing & More.

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave.

(260) 432-6011

_________________

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

_________________