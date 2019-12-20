Edward Koop, Jr., 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born December 19, 1937 in Fort Wayne, son of the late Edward and Kathryn (Egolf) Koop, Sr. He worked in the oil business, distributing fuel oil and gasoline for almost 40 years, which fueled his passion for working on cars and trucks. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and had also attended Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bessie M. Koop of Fort Wayne; children, William (Carla) Morgan of Hampton, VA, Douglas Kontra of Norfolk, VA, Jennifer (Dustin) Koenemann and Jamie (Brian) Miller, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kevin Koop, Kody Koop, Katelyn Koop, Nicholas Koop, Kalissta Miller, and Nathaneal Miller; great grandson, Riley Koop; brother, Donald (Sue) Koop of Ossian, and sister, Judy Smith of Fort Wayne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Kontra. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809 with visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, prior to service. Burial was at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Contributions in Edward’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Koop family.

