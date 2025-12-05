Dorothy Alice Ecenbarger, 97

1 min read

Dorothy Alice Ecenbarger (née Christman), 97, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2025. Born on September 18, 1928, Dorothy lived a long life marked by a devotion to family, friends, and community. She resided in Coventry Meadows at the time of her passing.

A founder of Fort Wayne’s Bait and Hook Store (now Hook and Arrow) and a cherished member of St. Michael Lutheran Church, Dorothy never met a stranger. She collected and spread joy whenever she could, whether that was through her love of jewelry and fashion, sharing a creative new recipe, or playing a game of cards.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Loyd Ecenbarger, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage; her parents, Hazel and Albert; sisters Evelyn France and Rosie Sorg; grandchildren Jeff Eastes, Robert Ecenbarger, and Kelly Jo Ecenbarger.

Dorothy’s family extends through five generations and multiple branches. She is survived by her sisters Phyllis Sorg and Donna Jean Hunkler; her children Virginia Brecount (Joe), Jim Ecenbarger (Vera), Terry Ecenbarger (Amy), and Gary Ecenbarger (Kathy). She leaves behind a legacy of love through her 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and seven (soon to be eight) great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy’s memory will be cherished by all who knew her for her warmth, generosity, and sense of humor. Her family and friends will remember her as a loving matriarch whose never-ending kindness touched many lives.

Funeral services were on November 26, 2025, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN, committal and burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Humane Fort Wayne.