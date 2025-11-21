2 min read

Catherine M. (Sherwood) Wyatt, 94, of Fort Wayne Indiana passed away peacefully at home on Monday November 3, 2025.

Born August 2, 1931, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of James B. & T. Mae (Hummer) Sherwood. She married John L. Wyatt in October 1961; John proceeded her in death in 2017.

As a graduate of Elmhurst High School’s class of 1949, Cathie began her career at Lincoln National Life in the medical lab, as a lab assistant. Once her children were all in school, she returned to work as a Title One Teacher & Aide in the Fort Wayne Community Schools, working at Lindley, Fairfield, Weisser Park and Bunche Elementary Schools. Cathie retired in 1993 after 17 years.

Cathie belonged to a Euchre Club made up of family and friends, she was a leader for the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts, and a member of the Time Corners Home Economics Club. Cathie enjoyed crocheting, word search, crossword puzzles, computer games and learned to use Facebook in her 70’s so she could communicate and keep in touch with family and friends after she and John moved to Valrico, Florida.

She was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church in Valrico, FL, and a member of North Highlands Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne.

Survivors include their children, Steven J. Wyatt of Columbia City, Shari L. Wyatt, Beth Ann M. Wyatt, Linda K. (Richard) Uptgraft, and special family friend, Douglas Johnson, all of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Brown, Laura (Camden) Welch-Mitchel, Asia (Timothy McCormick) Uptgraft, Nathanial Uptgraft, and Addison Howell-Johnson; six great grandchildren, Benjamin & Linessa Brown, Jacee McKinney, and Alena, Tai & Nora McCormick; her brother, James B. (Marsha) Sherwood, Jr.; sister-in-law, Vesta (Richard) Sherwood; two nephews; four nieces; as well as cousins, great nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Carol Brown.

Funeral Services were held at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals; 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809 on Wednesday, November12, 2025. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery 2324 Main Street; Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Luminary Hospice, 421 East Cook Road, #400, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. To leave condolences, please visit elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.