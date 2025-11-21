‘Books, Beats & Brushes’ To Boost Reading & Creativity

2 min read

The Fort Wayne Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, will launch an engaging, impactful early childhood literacy program on Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Pontiac Branch of the Allen County Public Library.

The program – “Books, Beats & Brushes!” – includes a book club and is open to all youth in Pre-K to 3rd grades. It will focus on “Reading, Rhythm, and Art for Joyful Learning.” The goal is to help youth improve reading fluency and comprehension, encourage families participating in reading at home, connect literacy with rhythm, art, and wellness, while building pride in the African American culture and heritage.

There is no cost to participate, but parents and caregivers will be asked, during the orientation launch from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22, to register their youth.

The program will then meet on designated Thursdays and Saturdays through April 2026. It will include story time with music and movement and creative art opportunities based on inspiration from books being read. More details and specific dates will be provided at the orientation.

Each youth registered in the program will receive a Literacy Kit that includes a book with a culturally relevant story by an African American author/illustrator or theme and a mini lesson that focuses on health literacy.

In Fort Wayne Community Schools, the state’s largest district, 82.5% of third graders demonstrated reading proficiency through a standardized test students statewide are required to take. While that percentage has increased since the pandemic, there is still room for improvement, particularly among minority youth at some inner-city schools.

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 17,000 professional women of African descent in about 300 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. Members of The Links,

Incorporated contribute more than 1 million documented hours of community service annually – strengthening their communities and enhancing the nation. The Fort Wayne (IN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated received its charter March 24, 1979. Local initiatives have focused on voter registration drives, candidate forums, career guidance and creating access for high school students to successful business executives and entrepreneurs in working in STEM and other fields, and a national arts competition.