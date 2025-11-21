Fort Wayne Tech Announces Leadership Transition

2 min read

Fort Wayne Tech, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the technology community in Northeast Indiana, has announced a leadership transition. Founder and former board president Lindsay Lott has passed the leadership baton to Matt Truty, who will serve as the new board president.

Lott founded Fort Wayne Tech in early 2024, driven by a vision to connect and empower local technologists, innovators, and learners. What began as a small LinkedIn group hosting monthly meetups quickly evolved into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to growing the region’s tech ecosystem.

“Starting Fort Wayne Tech was about bringing people together, to build connections, share knowledge, and show that innovation thrives right here in Northeast Indiana,” said Lindsay Lott, founder and outgoing board president. “It’s been incredible to watch this community take shape, and I’m so proud of how far we’ve come. I’m confident the future is bright under Matt’s leadership. His energy and vision will help Fort Wayne Tech continue to grow and inspire.”

Truty, a longtime community advocate and tech leader, is eager to continue the organization’s momentum while highlighting the innovators shaping Fort Wayne’s future.

“Fort Wayne Tech exists because of Lindsay’s vision and dedication. I’m deeply grateful for the foundation she’s built and the energy she’s poured into growing this community. As I step into this role, my focus is on building upon that strong base by shining a spotlight on the doers – the builders, founders, engineers, and innovators who make Fort Wayne a true destination city for technology. We’ll share their stories, celebrate their achievements, and help them grow and succeed however we can,” said Truty.

Under this new chapter of leadership, Fort Wayne Tech remains committed to its focus on people, connecting them, supporting their work, and bringing new ideas that move the city’s tech community forward.

Since its founding, Fort Wayne Tech has built a thriving community through monthly events, innovation challenges, and mentorship opportunities designed to connect and elevate local professionals. The organization will continue working to make Fort Wayne a hub for technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about Fort Wayne Tech, get involved, or see upcoming events, visit fortwaynetech.org.