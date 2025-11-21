DNR Holiday Gift Packs Available

1 min read

Cross those hard-to-buy-for people off your shopping list in a snap by giving them a 2026 holiday gift pack from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The gift packs, with only a limited quantity available, can be used the whole year, whether the recipient enjoys camping under the stars or sleeping in the comfort of an Indiana State Park Inn after enjoying the outdoors. The gift pack saves you as much as $27 compared with buying the items individually.

A gift pack includes a 2026 annual entrance pass, a one-year subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine, and one of two $65 gift card options. One gift card option can be used at the campgrounds. Another gift card option is a State Park Inns gift card. You also have the option of upgrading either gift card to $100 by paying $35 more.

Indiana has 36 state park properties throughout the state. The annual entrance pass admits your vehicle and all inside it for all of 2026 to all state park properties beginning Jan. 1.

The inns gift card can be used at any State Park Inn, as well as at the award-winning Pete Dye-designed golf course at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis. The card can also be used for lodging, meals in the Inns dining rooms, or gift purchases.

The camping gift card may also be used to purchase daily entrance, lake permits, horse tags, and any other items sold at gatehouses and park-operated stores and gift shops. The camping gift card cannot be used at any privately operated concessions, camp stores, marinas, or saddle barns.

The offer is available through Dec. 31, 2025, or when sold out. Gift packs can be purchased only at shopINStateParks.com.