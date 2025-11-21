Sunday, November 30, 2025
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Featured Local News

The Holiday Season Kick’s Off With Merry Challenge To Visitors & Residents

The Waynedale News Staff 0 min read

Celebrate a merry and bright holiday season with the Fort Wayne Holiday Lights Challenge! Use the free pass to explore Fort Wayne’s most iconic holiday lights displays. Check-in to earn points and win exclusive Holiday Lights Challenge prizes!

This challenge is meant to encourage people to get out and enjoy the season together and is a fun way to invite visitors (and residents) to discover and enjoy all of the City’s light displays.

Simply access the FREE Holiday Lights Challenge pass on your phone, check-in at Fort Wayne’s favorite holiday lights locations, and “unwrap” a special gift when you visit all 19 spots. Learn more at VisitFortWayne.com/HolidayLightsChallenge.

Visit Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne/ Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to expand Fort Wayne’s economy by attracting convention and leisure visitors. Each year, millions of dollars from visitor spending generate increased commerce, sustained jobs and enhancement of Fort Wayne’s Image.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)

What Everyone's Reading Today

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff