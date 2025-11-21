The Holiday Season Kick’s Off With Merry Challenge To Visitors & Residents

0 min read

Celebrate a merry and bright holiday season with the Fort Wayne Holiday Lights Challenge! Use the free pass to explore Fort Wayne’s most iconic holiday lights displays. Check-in to earn points and win exclusive Holiday Lights Challenge prizes!

This challenge is meant to encourage people to get out and enjoy the season together and is a fun way to invite visitors (and residents) to discover and enjoy all of the City’s light displays.

Simply access the FREE Holiday Lights Challenge pass on your phone, check-in at Fort Wayne’s favorite holiday lights locations, and “unwrap” a special gift when you visit all 19 spots. Learn more at VisitFortWayne.com/HolidayLightsChallenge.

