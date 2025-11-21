Fort Wayne Parks Dept. Honored For Innovative Approach To Care For City’s Rivers

1 min read

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department was honored at the IPRA Awards of Excellence ceremony as a part of the Indiana Park and Recreation Association conference on November 13, in Muncie, Indiana.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Riparian Maintenance Supervisor KayeC Jones accepted the Excellence in Resource Improvement Award for 2024 for the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Riparian Management Team.

The team was recognized for transforming the city’s rivers into thriving ecosystems through innovative restoration, debris removal, and habitat management. Between 2019 and 2024, they cleared over 1,300 tons of debris, removed invasive species and safeguarded infrastructure with strategic planning and specialized equipment. Their creative programming, strong volunteer engagement and interdepartmental collaboration enhanced both ecology and community connection. Today, wildlife flourishes and residents rediscover the downtown Fort Wayne rivers as clean, vibrant spaces for recreation and renewal.

“KayeC and the Riparian team truly embody what it means to care for this community and the rivers that flow through it,” said the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “Their strategic vision, operational excellence and community partnership continue to safeguard and elevate one of our city’s signature riverfront assets.”

The Indiana Park & Recreation Association Awards of Excellence recognize those throughout Indiana who embody vision, dedication and excellence in parks and recreation. These awards highlight the efforts that transcend everyday standards to make a difference and improve the quality of life in our Indiana communities. IPRA award winners include park and recreation professionals, organizations, agencies, and volunteers. Projects must have been completed between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, to be eligible.