1 min read

Timothy Edward Wagley, 78, of Fort Wayne, met Jesus face to face on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Tim was born on October 5, 1947, a few minutes before his twin Tom, in Bremen, Indiana. They were the first set of twins delivered by the future Indiana Governor, Dr. Otis Bowen. His parents are the late Rev. Paul Edward and Viola Wilhelmina (Krockenberger) Wagley.

Tim graduated from South Side High School in 1966 and from Indiana University, Fort Wayne in 1970. He enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. He received an early honorable discharge, serving the remaining time in the Indiana National Guard.

Tim worked at International Harvester for three years, then with his love for driving he became an owner-operator trucker and ended his driving career as a bank courier in 2011. Tim loved reading his Bible (several times cover to cover), he was a history buff and enjoyed fishing the day away. Tim’s great sense of humor kept friends laughing and his wife rolling her eyes. Tim was his wife’s rock and assistant in many activities.

Tim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Irene; son, Dr. Benjamin (Natalie) Wagley of Celina, Texas; daughter, Sarah (Alex) Reyes of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Christian, Micah, and Evelyn Wagley; brothers, Thomas (Liz) Wagley and Nathan (Lorraine) Wagley; and sister-in-law, Marcy Wagley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Wagley.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at First Missionary Church 701 West Rudisill Boulevard Fort Wayne, Indiana 46807, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, December 19, 2025, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funeral 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809. Memorial contributions in Tim’s memory may be made to First Missionary Church.