Remembrance At ‘The Longest Night’

Fort Wayne will pause on Sunday, December 21, to honor neighbors who died while experiencing homelessness during the past year, as Trinity English Lutheran Church hosts the Longest Night Service of Remembrance. The service begins at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 450 West Washington Boulevard.

Observed each year on December 21, the literal longest night of the calendar year, the Longest Night remembrance offers a space for reflection. Community members will gather with representatives of organizations that serve Fort Wayne’s unsheltered residents to acknowledge loss and affirm dignity.

The program will include the reading of names, when known, of people who have passed away since last December 21. Attendees will also participate in a candle lighting and a blessing of memory for those remembered.

Organizers invite the public to attend, emphasizing that the event is intended for anyone who wants to pay respect, support grieving friends and advocates, or stand in solidarity with people who have too often been overlooked.

The gathering is expected to be brief, with a focus on reverence, shared remembrance, and compassion. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, contact Rebecca Karcher at rkarcher@trinityenglish.org, 260-426-3424, or 260-413-6727.