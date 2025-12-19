Local Worship & Events: Dec. 19 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
When: Wed, Dec 24 @ 7:00pm
Where: WUMC – Door #3
Details: Please join us for a special Christmas Eve Service as we celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
. . .
GRIEFSHARE 13-WEEK PROGRAM
When: Every Monday from Jan 19 – Apr 20, 5:30pm-7:30pm
Where: WUMC – Door #2
Details: This is a powerful 13-week session to help you recognize and process a grieving situation at any point in your life. Expressing sympathy is always difficult, and we want you to know we care. The journey of grief is a painful process, and you do not need to walk it alone. The materials specifically address topics and issues for those who are grieving the death of a loved one, no matter the circumstance. We hope you will consider joining us. You can register at griefshare.com/find a group, or you may call the church.
Cost: $20 book fee optional
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
When: December 24 @ 5 PM
Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road
Details: Join us for a beautiful candlelight service at 5 PM on Christmas Eve. Childcare will be provided for birth-5 years old.
. . .
SPANISH /
BILINGUAL SERVICE
Where: Iglesia Avalon
1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(West Campus Building)
When: Sundays at Noon
Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ADAMS VOICE CONCERT
When: Sunday, Dec. 21 at 6 pm
Details: A love offering will be received.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
CAUSE / EFFECT
When: 9:30 AM on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP
www.christourtreasure.net
1825 Getz Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 410-2100
christourtreasure@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 10:15a Worship, Prayer & Message
All are welcome!
Pastor: Steve Jones
. . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
INSTALLATION
OF NEW PASTOR
When: Sunday, Jan. 4, 9:30a worship service
Details: Pastor Tom Ahersmeyer will be installed as Mt. Calvary’s next Pastor. Pastor Karl Frincke is ending his 3-year Transitional Ministry the end of December. All are invited to attend the service, meet and greet Pastor Ahlersmeyer, as the congregation continues its 97-year history in Ft. Wayne, now located at 6721 Old Trail Road, its third location in Waynedale.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
. . .
ADVENT WEDNESDAY EVENING SERVICES
Wednesday, December 24 at 6:30pm,
Thursday, December 25 Christmas Candlelight Service at 6:30pm,
Christmas Day Service at 9am,
Wednesday December 31, New Year’s Eve Service
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.
Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class
Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)
Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Saturday: Yoga 11:30am
$10 per class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
