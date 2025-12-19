Free Holiday Skating Party Returns: Voice Of The Township

2 min read

December 21st marks the shortest day of the year and the beginning of winter. Needless to say, people at this time especially appreciate the warmth of holiday celebrations. This December the Wayne Township Trustee Office has and will host three events giving families and individuals reason to celebrate the holidays.

Team Leads Kim Solis and Heidi Hannie offload & organize Christmas Bureau gifts for pickup at the Wayne Township Trustee Office.

On Wednesday, December 17th, we handed out over 350 meat items at our annual Ham and Turkey Giveaway. This event was held on our own newly-blacktopped parking lot (Thank you, NIPSCO!). The traffic was directed by staff and Fort Wayne Police Officers to travel through the recently opened Arts United Center, and we appreciate them for allowing us to use their new driveway.

On December 8th and 9th we received over 200 boxes of gifts from the Christmas Bureau to be distributed to a record (for us) 40 families. This is another holiday event we have been participating in for the last several years.

The project is organized through the Allen County Christmas Bureau, a non-profit that provides Christmas gifts and meals for local families in need through an “adopt-a-family” program, where donors provide toys, clothing, and food/meal cards anonymously for a brighter holiday. They rely on community volunteers and donations (money, gifts) to supply thousands of individuals, ensuring children get presents and families can enjoy a holiday meal. The Christmas Bureau operates through donation drives and a central warehouse during the holiday season.

On the township’s part, starting in the fall, our caseworkers begin identifying qualifying families to receive gifts that are then purchased and prepared for giving by donors. When the time comes, the township rents a truck to pick the gifts up from the warehouse and bring them back to our office. This year Trustee Austin Knox and his staff personally delivered gifts to six families, and the rest of the recipients came to us to pick up their gifts. Our whole staff gets involved, and everyone who does gets a warm heart seeing the appreciation of the recipient families.

Finally, for this month, on Saturday, December 20 we are hosting another of our Holiday Skating Party. This event, which started under the former trustee, Richard Stevenson at the Waynedale Roller Dome over ten years ago, is a popular party for adults and children with free skating, skate rental, food, drink, prizes, and gifts. Come and join us at Bell’s Skating Rink at 7009 IN-930 New Haven on Saturday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

However you celebrate this holiday season, here’s to hoping you keep warm and cozy and enjoy all the celebrations to be had throughout the community.