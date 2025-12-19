Scholarships Available For Future Hoosier Educators

2 min read

Indiana high school seniors and college students planning to pursue a career in teaching can now apply for a Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to Allen County lawmakers.

State Rep. Martin Carbaugh said this renewable scholarship, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, pays $10,000 per year for up to four academic years for students who commit to teaching in Indiana for at least five years.

“The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship reduces financial barriers for students who want to teach and make a difference in their communities,” Carbaugh said. “It’s a smart investment that strengthens Indiana’s education system.”

State Rep. Dave Heine said scholarships will be awarded to high school and college students who have graduated or will graduate from an Indiana accredited high school or non-accredited nonpublic high school. Applicants must also rank in the top 20% of their high school graduating class, have a top 20% ACT or SAT score, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

“By empowering future educators to follow their calling, this scholarship helps them turn their passion into a career,” Heine said. “I encourage Hoosiers to apply for this scholarship and make a lasting impact in classrooms across Indiana.”

State Rep. Chris Judy said the 2026-2027 application is available online at scholartrack.che.in.gov through Feb. 28. Applicants will be notified of their scholarship status by April 2026. For questions, email the Indiana Commission for Higher Education at NextTeacher@che.in.gov.

“When we invest in future educators, we’re helping every student who will go on to teach,” Judy said. “This funding supports our classrooms and sets young Hoosiers up for long-term success.”

In 2023, the legislature passed a law that increased the scholarship award amount from $7,500 to $10,000 and removed the annual 200-recipient cap. Last year, more than a thousand students applied for the scholarship, a new record, with nearly 300 scholarships awarded.

“This is a great opportunity for students who want to make a difference in the community through teaching,” said State Rep. Bob Morris. “The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship helps future teachers achieve their education goals to confidently step into the classroom and prepare our children for life after graduation.”

To learn more about the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, visit in.gov/che.

State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) represents House District 81, which includes a portion of Allen County. State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) represents House District 85, which includes a portion of Allen County. State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) represents House District 83, which includes portions of Allen and Whitley counties. State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) represents House District 84, which includes a portion of Allen County.