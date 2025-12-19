Brooks, New FWFD Deputy Chief

1 min read

Cody Brooks was sworn in recently as the FWFD’s Deputy Chief, in a position appointed by Mayor Sharon Tucker.

Brooks was promoted to the position of Assistant Chief of EMS in February of 2025 and held the position of District Chief of EMS from 2023 – 2025. As Assistant Chief of EMS, among his accomplishments, Brooks created and launched the Mobile Simulation Training Unit, the Simulation Room, and an offsite training lab. He implemented an asset management system that significantly reduced operational spending, hired and trained additional EMS educators to expand instructional capacity and established a training and academic partnership with Trine University. Brooks also developed and implemented departmental EMS policies and standing orders to standardize clinical care and operational procedures. He is a 2025 Leadership Fort Wayne graduate.

“I continue to be impressed with Cody’s leadership skills and commitment to serving others. I also admire his ability to communicate well with staff and develop innovative strategies as an excellent fiscal steward of taxpayer dollars,” said Mayor Tucker. “The Fort Wayne Fire Department continues to provide outstanding care to the public and Cody is a big part of ensuring that firefighters have the equipment and training to be able to meet the needs of the community.”

“As the Fire Chief, I’m fortunate to have a proficient, capable staff whose goal is to support the members of the FWFD. Promoting Chief Brooks to the Deputy Chief position only enhances this administrative staff and the great work already being accomplished by all of the members of the FWFD,” said Fire Chief Eric Lahey. “For the last several years I have had the privilege to not only observe Chief Brooks in his development but to be directly involved in it. Chief Brooks has proven to be an effective leader who collaborates with, communicates with, inspires, motivates, and holds accountable those he leads. His accomplishments within the FWFD Division of EMS, in such a short time, are a testament to what he is capable of. Chief Brooks is just one of many emerging leaders on the FWFD who will be the future of the FWFD, and with leaders like Chief Brooks that future is bright.”