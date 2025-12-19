Bowen Health Opens New Fort Wayne Clinic

1 min read

Bowen Health had a ribbon-cutting on December 18 for its new health clinic on Washington Center Rd. in Fort Wayne. Tours of the facility will also be offered and the staff will be available for the public to meet and then leave with a special gift. Offering mental health care, primary health care, and substance use counseling. The new clinic serves everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.

Kylie Riecken, Bowen Health Executive Director, has hired Breanna Jackson to oversee clinic operations as Practice Administrator at this new location, housed in the former Hall’s Guest House building, also home to YWCA of Northeast Indiana.

The following providers are accepting new patients: Takeyah Rosenthall, Nurse Practitioner, providing primary care and psychiatric services to patients, including medication management, and Licensed Clinical Therapists Beth Koenemann and DesiRee Davis. These professionals share Bowen Health’s mission to improve the health outcomes of all residents in Allen County. Clinic hours will be Monday – Thursday, 8 am – 7 pm; Friday, 8 am – 5 pm. Call (260) 443-7481 for more information.

Bowen Health is a non-profit community health system committed to serving the underserved in Indiana. No one is turned away for an inability to pay. Bowen Health provides easy access to a wide range of healthcare services under one roof, including primary healthcare, mental health care, and addiction recovery treatment, to help people live their best lives longer. For more information, visit BowenHealth.org.