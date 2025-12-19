Should You Let Your Pet Into Bed?

3 min read

With more than 70% of American families owning pets, it’s no surprise that we want to keep them close to us. A recent poll by the Sleep Foundation found that 56% of adults and 35% of children sleep with a pet in their bedroom. But is cuddling with them a good idea if you’re looking for quality rest?

The science is mixed.

There’s no question that we love our Charlies and Lunas. They offer a sense of safety and protection so powerful that 46% of people report sleeping better with a pet in their bed. And even veterans with PTSD say sleeping with a dog helps ease their nightmares.

Perhaps that’s because years of research have shown that pets can help reduce our blood pressure, anxiety, loneliness and stress. Some studies also suggest sleeping with a pet may reduce the likelihood of children developing allergies to dander, dust and ragweed.

Still, others argue that co-sleeping with a pet may worsen allergy and asthma symptoms in addition to exposing us to fleas, tick, or ringworm. And even if you’re not worried about parasites, you may be concerned about sleep disturbances.

“The pet could hog the bed, they can also develop their own bad habit of requesting to go outside at all hours of the night. Working on training, or no water after 8 pm, can reduce these requests. Using a sound machine (or that air cleaner) in the room can also deaden the noises that the pets can hear that can also prompt their awakenings,” said Molly Mengerink, Lead Sleep Technician at Lutheran Hospital’s Sleep Disorder Center.

Dogs are thought to cause sleep disturbances because they have three sleep cycles per night, while humans have only one. An article in the Journal of Pediatric Psychology agrees. They found that children who sleep with pets in their beds tend to take longer to fall asleep, stay asleep for a shorter duration and experience lower sleep quality compared to those who don’t.

And the problem with a furry bed hog is that frequently interrupted sleep raises your risks for Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, depression, dementia, and obesity.

The jury’s still out about sharing a bed, so co-sleeping with Bella or Simba comes down to personal choice.

The good news is that you can still make sure you both get quality rest by:

Making sure there’s space for everyone. That may mean buying a bigger bed!

Prioritizing your pet’s health, as regular vaccinations and baths can help minimize the risk of parasites.

Providing an alternative sleeping place, like a pet bed or crate, so your furry BFF can sleep in your room, but not in your bed.

Tiring them out so they’re ready to go to sleep when you are. It also helps the whole family to keep a consistent bedtime routine.

Using an air filter to reduce pet dander and enhance your home’s air quality.

Wash your bedding at least once per week and clean your pet’s paws before letting them on your bed.

After all, we want you to sleep like a baby, but if you’re not, your doctor can help determine what’s keeping you up at night. Even if it’s not Fido. For more on sleep medicine see lutheranhospital.com/sleep-care.

This article was provided by Lutheran Health Network.