Ronald E. Reed, 87

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Ronald E. Reed

12/31/1939 – 3/20/2026

Firmly rooted in Waynedale for 86 years of life.

Son of Waldo Emerson and Ann Reed.

Survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra Reed (Rathbun), Son Russell (Rusty) Reed, Granddaughter Alexandrea Borroel (Reed) and four great grandchildren.

One of the last from the generation of tough guys.

He took perfectionism to everything he touched from show cars, Ironworker, motocross, falconer, gunsmith, wood carver, pinstriper, musician & more. On the day he surrendered to hospice care, he said, “I’m ready to see what comes next.”

HE IS NOT DEAD

poem by James Whitcomb Riley

I cannot say, and I will not say that he is dead. He is just away. With a cheery smile, and a wave of the hand, he has wandered into an unknown land and left us dreaming how very fair it needs must be, since he lingers there. And you, oh you, who the wildest yearn for an old-time step, and the glad return, think of him faring on, as dear in the love of there as the love of here. Think of him still as the same. I say he is not dead, he is just away.