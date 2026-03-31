YWCA To Host Fifth ‘Race For A Reason’ 5K

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The Race for a Reason 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Run is a fundraiser for YWCA Northeast Indiana and the programs they provide to the region. These include a domestic violence shelter, addiction recovery program, therapy, advocacy, and more. The 2026 Race for a Reason is scheduled for April 25, 2026, at PFW. The theme of the 2026 event is “Lacing Up for a Stronger Tomorrow,” and the focus will be on how our community can move together to empower future generations!

Registration for the Race for a Reason can be purchased through YWCA’s website or here: shorturl.at/nB8Hf. This event is also an alternative option for the Fort Wayne Running Club IronStriders. Early-bird pricing is $40 for adults and $25 for students and youth for the 5K, and pricing for the 1-mile fun run is $30 for adults and $15 for students and youth. The event is chip timed, and packet pickup begins at 7:45 AM with a race start time at 9 AM for the 5K and 9:05 AM for the 1-mile fun run. Medals will be awarded to the first overall male and female finishers in the 5K, and certificates will be awarded to the top male and female finishers for each age category.

Register today to get early-bird pricing (ends April 5), get started on the training plan, and join YWCA Northeast Indiana as we run, walk, and move towards a stronger tomorrow! The course at PFW is fully wheelchair and stroller accessible. Dogs are welcome to participate in the Pup Run for an additional $5. The Race for a Reason will feature a community partner resource fair with organizations from around our community. Participants can visit the various tables to be entered for raffle prizes.

YWCA Northeast Indiana actively empowers individuals and communities through advocacy, education, and support services, ensuring dignity for all. They believe that all individuals have the right to be safe and choose the direction of their lives. Their programs address norms and barriers that could cause anyone to find themselves in situations of violence, trauma, or addiction. The YWCA actively works to transform lives by creating positive change, stability, and new opportunities for clients, their families, and the community. The organization has served the community since 1894. Today, their reach includes six Northeast Indiana counties: Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, and Whitley.