Rates Of Colorectal Cancer Rising In Younger People

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Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer in the U.S. Between 2012 and 2021, more colorectal cancer cases were identified in adults under 50 each year, while the rates for adults 50 and older have been decreasing over the same period. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 107,320 new cases of colon cancer and 46,950 new cases of rectal cancer will be found in 2025.

Dr. Usman Mirza, a gastroenterologist with Lutheran Health Physicians, says colorectal cancer screenings are a critical tool to fight the disease because precancerous growths can be detected and removed before they develop into cancer, and early detection of colon cancer can save lives. The American Cancer Society and the US Preventive Services Task Force both recommend that the age to start screening for colorectal cancer is 45 for those at average risk.

For patients at higher risk, their physician may advise having an initial screening before age 45 or more frequent screening. These risk factors include:

A personal or family history of colorectal cancer, or of certain types of polyps;

A personal history of ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease;

A history of radiation in the abdomen or pelvis, in treatment of previous cancer(s);

A genetic and hereditary colorectal cancer syndrome, such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or Lynch syndrome.

In addition to colonoscopy, the most commonly known screening, several types of tests can screen for colorectal cancer. Fecal occult blood test, virtual colonoscopy and DNA stool tests are also used.

“Although screening and polyp removal have significantly improved, these clinical gains are being offset by dietary and lifestyle factors that continue to drive rising incidence rates,” says Dr. Mirza

Dr. Mirza says that beyond regular screenings, there are several lifestyle factors you can manage to reduce your risk of developing colorectal cancer. These include maintaining a healthy body weight; managing your Type 2 diabetes; minimizing red meats in your diet, such as beef, pork, lamb and liver, and processed meats; avoiding smoking; and limiting your alcohol intake. Just as with heart health, staying active and maintaining a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains and limiting red meats and sugary drinks, may lower your risk.

Depending on your age, a colonoscopy screening may be a covered wellness test under your insurance plan – and most plans cover a colonoscopy completely as a follow-up test or diagnostic tool.

If you have a family history of colon cancer or other risk factors, or have reached age 45 or older, talk with your primary care provider to see if it’s time for you to begin screening, which test is right for you and how frequently to be screened. To find a location to schedule your colonoscopy near you: lutheranhealth.net/colonoscopy-locations

Article provided by Lutheran Health Network which is a family of more than 6,000 employees, physicians, advanced practice providers and volunteers dedicated to providing compassionate, quality care with the best possible experience, to every patient, every time. As a taxpaying, integrated healthcare delivery system and one of the largest employers in the region, Lutheran Health Network makes a positive impact on the communities we serve. Access points across northeast Indiana include acute care hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics and outpatient centers. For more information, please visit LutheranHealth.net. Dupont, Lutheran, Lutheran Downtown, Rehabilitation and The Orthopedic hospitals are owned in part by physicians.