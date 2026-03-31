Drivers To Expect Delays Due To Illinois Road Trail & Road Improvements

2 min read

The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division recently announced that work has begun on the $9 million Illinois Road Trail and Road Improvement Project. The nearly two-mile long trail will extend the trail at Rockhill Park to the intersection of Getz Road and Illinois Road, connecting trail users with Parkwest Shopping Center, Jefferson Pointe, and the many businesses, retail centers and restaurants along the Illinois Road corridor as well as connecting to the Towpath Trail, Yarnelle Trail, Getz Road sidewalk, and Ardmore Avenue Trail.

The project also includes the resurfacing of Illinois Road and improvements to four intersections, consisting of road resurfacing from Grand National Drive/Magnavox Way to West Jefferson Boulevard, widening of the road from Getz Road to the Avenue of Autos, intersection safety improvements, restriping of Illinois Road, and constructing a 10-foot wide multi-use trail from Getz Road to North Rockhill Park. The project includes new curb, retaining wall, stormwater improvements, maintenance of traffic, traffic signal upgrades, ADA curb ramps, and park benches. The improvements are needed due in part to poor asphalt conditions and will improve traffic flow, drainage and safety for bicyclists, pedestrians and motorists.

Former Governor Eric Holcomb provided a $1,000,000 Next Level Trails grant for the trail. Business owner, Jim Geyer, donated a trail easement valued at over $12,000 for the trail. Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. provided $6,000 of donor funds. The Greenways Foundation of Indiana provided a $1,000 donation. O’Daniel Automotive Group provided $1,000 and McMahon’s Best-One Tire & Auto Care provided a $1,000 donation. The remaining funding for the trail and road improvements will come from the Redevelopment Commission through Tax Increment Financing and the Public Works Division.

The project will be constructed under alternative lane closures throughout the duration of the project.

Delays are to be expected. Bunn Excavating is the contractor for the trail and the road improvements. Work is expected to be complete by the fall of 2027.

More information about the project: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/Illinois-Road-Trail

The Fort Wayne Area Trails Network consists of 162 miles of trails, with 110 miles inside City limits. Most of the trails in City limits are planned, designed, constructed, and maintained by the City of Fort Wayne, under the leadership of Mayor Sharon Tucker.