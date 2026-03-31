FWA Prepared for Spring Break Travel Amid TSA Shortage

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Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) is preparing for a busy Spring Break travel season. As travel ramps up, so do the airport’s in-terminal celebrations, with FWA focusing on spring break activities during area school district breaks. This year, FWA will be hosting in-terminal Spring Break celebrations beginning Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3.

To celebrate Spring Break, FWA is planning a number of in-terminal activities and giveaways. Passengers won’t have to wait until they arrive at their destination to start the fun of their vacation. Among the things passengers can enjoy are swag giveaways, free popcorn and carnival-themed snacks, carnival games, slushies, and more.

In-terminal Spring Break celebrations and offerings, as well as times available, will change each day based on the airport’s flight schedule. For those not taking to the skies this spring break, there is still a chance to enjoy locally. FWA’s social media channels will have a chance to win a local prize package as well.

Although in-terminal celebrations will be held the week of March 30th, Spring Break travel is already ramping up. With that, the airport wants to remind passengers and guests that this time of year is always particularly busy at FWA. While FWA’s TSA operations have not been impacted by the current, partial government shutdown, and TSA staff continues to deliver excellent service at the airport, passengers should still be mindful of their time.

Passengers are asked to arrive in plenty of time to park their car, check-in for their flight, and make it through security. Airlines close their ticket counters 45-minutes prior to boarding for those needing a physical boarding pass or wanting to check a bag. The airport always recommends passengers arrive at least 90-minutes prior to their scheduled departure, 2-hours early if departing on an Allegiant Airlines flight.

“We always look forward to welcoming passengers traveling for Spring Break and are happy to offer a fun way to thank them for choosing FWA during the busy Spring Break season,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “While we anticipate an even bigger crowd for Spring Break travel this year, we are more than prepared to meet the travel demand.”

In addition to the influx of Spring Break travelers, Fort Wayne International Airport is preparing for an increase in flights and available seats in the Fort Wayne market. United Airlines will add two additional flights from FWA to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) beginning Wednesday, April 1 for a total of six daily departures between the two airports. United will again boost ORD frequencies by adding up to eight daily flights in June and July 2026. United will see a 46% increase in seats in April and an 85% increase in June at FWA.

Allegiant Airlines will begin non-stop flights to passenger-favorite Las Vegas (LAS) beginning May 21, 2026. This follows a brief hiatus for the route. Allegiant will also begin seasonal service to Myrtle Beach (MYR) beginning May 21, 2026 with that route running through August 16, 2026. American Airlines will add a fourth daily flight to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) beginning August 5, 2026.

FWA’s Spring Break celebrations will run from Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 3. Times, activities, and availability vary each day.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority (FWACAA) was created in 1985 and is responsible for managing the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) and Smith Field Airport (SMD). The Air-port Authority is governed by a six-member board appointed by the Mayor of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Commissioners. Serving Northeast Indiana and the surrounding region, FWA offers nonstop service to 14 cities on four airlines. In 2025, FWA served 983,042 passengers – a record year for passenger traffic. As a result of FWACAA’s commitment to customer service, Fort Wayne International Airport was recognized by USA Today as one of the friendliest airports in the nation. For more information about the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, visit www.FWAirport.com.