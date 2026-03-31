Indiana DNR Tackles Invasive Carp With Harvest Permits

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The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has established a new permanent rule that became effective in December 2025 (312 IAC 9-10-28) creating an invasive carp harvest permit. This new permit opens new avenues for large-scale removal of invasive carp, fosters economic opportunities, and protects native fish populations and recreational users.

Invasive carp species, including silver, grass, and black carp, have become a significant issue across the Midwest negatively impacting native fish populations and recreational activities like boating and fishing.

The new permit is free to encourage commercial fishing interest in removing these fish from public waters and help protect native ecosystems. Permit holders may use gill nets and seines in approved locations, gear types that are otherwise unauthorized for commercial fishing. Anglers must submit a fishing request before harvest specifying the date, location of their fishing, and gear to be used.

All native fish (bycatch) must be immediately released upon capture, and all gear must be attended at all times; no overnight sets are allowed.

Detailed reports of harvested pounds along with bycatch must be submitted to DNR within seven days of fishing.

Harvested invasive carp must not be transported live and are required to be packed on ice or dry when moved to a market or processor.

Interested individuals can find additional information by visiting wildlife.IN.gov/licenses-andpermits/permits-commercial-licenses or by emailing CarpHarvestPermit@dnr.IN.gov