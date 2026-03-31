Searching For Miss Allen County Queen

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Young women across Allen County are invited to apply for the 2026 Miss Allen County Queen Scholarship Program, which will take place April 26 at 5:00 PM in the Exhibit Building at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

Open to young women ages 17–21 who live or attend school in Allen County, the program offers participants the opportunity to compete for scholarships while developing valuable life skills such as interview techniques, public speaking, and confidence.

Contestants compete in five categories, including interview, professional wear, prepared speech, evening wear, and an on-stage question. “This program is about much more than a crown,” said Program Director Michelle Love. “Contestants gain confidence, interview skills, and friendships that last long after the program.”

The 2026 Miss Allen County Queen will receive a $1,850 scholarship, while the first runner-up will receive $850 and second through fourth runners-up will each receive $600 scholarships. The queen and her court will also receive prizes from local sponsors, including Cottage Flowers, DeWald Excavating, Peter Franklin, The Gadget Girl, Will Jewelers, Well Grounded Cafe, and other community partners.

The winner and her court will serve as ambassadors for the Allen County Fair, held June 23–28, 2026, and will represent Allen County at the Miss Indiana State Fair Queen competition in January 2027.

Young women interested in participating are encouraged to request a contestant packet. The early entry deadline is April 1.

The Miss Allen County Queen Scholarship Program has been held in conjunction with the Allen County Fair since 1982. The program provides young women with opportunities to build leadership, communication, and professional skills. Four past Allen County queens have gone on to be crowned Miss Indiana State Fair.

The mission of the Allen County Fairgrounds is to provide a place dedicated to youth, family, and community for educational and recreational purposes. The fair is a partnership between the Allen County Fairgrounds and the Allen County 4-H Clubs.

Those looking for more information or to request an application, contact Michelle Love Program Director, at missallencounty@gmail.com or 260-449-4444.