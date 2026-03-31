Track Chairs To Increase Access At Every State Park

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Visitors to Indiana State Parks with limited mobility will soon have a free tool available to help them get outside and explore trails, with state-of-the art track chairs coming to all Indiana State Parks throughout the state.

“Nature is for everyone, and that includes the ability to enjoy the scenic trails at Indiana State Parks,” said Governor Mike Braun. “By making at least one-track chair available at every state park, we’re opening miles of trail to explore to more people statewide and positioning Indiana as a national leader for accessibility at our state parks.”

A track chair is an all-terrain, electric-powered wheelchair that helps people with limited mobility safely explore rugged, off-road environments.

The purchase of 45 track chairs was made possible by $1 million in funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The funds were part of a $50 million grant the foundation made to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in 2024 to support new development and upgrades across the Indiana State Park system. The track chairs will be distributed statewide for use at each Indiana State Park and Indiana State Park Inn. The new chairs supplement the 13 powered mobility chairs that are currently available at Indiana State Parks.

This investment makes Indiana the current national leader in the availability of track chairs at state parks, with a greater number of chairs than any other state park system in the country.

“DNR works daily to ensure Indiana’s public lands are accessible to all,” said Alan Morrison, DNR director. “Whether it’s traversing a trail, viewing wildlife, enjoying the beach, fishing, hunting, or other outdoor pursuits, our DNR properties are open and welcome to Hoosiers of all interests and abilities. With support from Lilly Endowment, we’re proud to be the national leader in track chairs at our state parks.”

More information about accessibility at DNR properties is at on.IN.gov/dnr-accessibility and information on Lilly Endowment’s investment in Indiana state parks is available at events.in.gov/event/lilly-endowment-awards-50-million-grant-for-indiana-state-parks.