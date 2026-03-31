Fort Wayne Captures Three Planning Awards

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The Indiana Chapter of the American Planning Association recently honored the work of Fort Wayne’s Department of Neighborhoods with three awards.

Neighborhood Planner Michael Terronez earned the Outstanding Young Planner for Indiana. This award recognizes an early-career professional in the field of urban and regional planning who has demonstrated exceptional innovation and dedication in shaping sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking communities.

Terronez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Ball State University and joined the City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhoods team in 2023. His work includes leading the previously awarded Historic Northeast 2035 Neighborhood Plan, along with East Central Forward, Northwest 2035 and Waynedale 2040.

The Packard 2030 Neighborhood Plan earned the Outstanding Implementation award, which recognizes a project that demonstrates a significant achievement in accomplishing positive changes as a result of planning. One award judge noted, “This is an impressive data-based implementation of a neighborhood plan, a high example for Indiana.”

The Packard 2030 Neighborhood Plan is a ten-year shared vision for the Packard Area’s neighborhoods and business corridors, working to enhance quality of life. The recent redevelopment of Packard Park, led by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, is one of the successes resulting from the neighborhood plan. Other projects have included significant investment in lighting and sidewalks, crosswalks and neighborhood signage. More information about the Packard 2030 plan can be found at www.packardplan.org.

The High Street CPTED project earned an Honorable Mention for Implementation. One judge commented, “The statistical evidence of this approach is outstanding.”

The High Street CPTED Pilot Area used Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) to reduce crime in Nebraska, Hamilton, and Bloomingdale neighborhoods. More information is available here: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/high-street-cpted-pilot.

“I am so proud of the work being done by our entire Neighborhoods team under Mayor Tucker’s leadership,” said Jonathan Leist, director of Fort Wayne Community Development. “Our division is dedicated to improving the lives of the residents of Fort Wayne through world class planning and implementation strategies, and we greatly appreciate the recognition from the Indiana APA for our work.”

“Michael has been a tremendous member of our team since joining the City,” said Dan Baisden, director of the Neighborhoods Department. “He was tasked to help us strengthen our unique Embedded Planning approach and has taken that to the next level.”

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to establish Fort Wayne as the Community of Choice for residents, visitors, and businesses by growing the economy, strengthening neighborhoods, and supporting housing options. Visit CityofFortWayne.in.gov/CD for more information.