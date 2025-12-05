Cemetery Volunteers Help To Remember, Honor, Teach

2 min read

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 12:00 p.m., the Cemetery Friends of Allen County IN will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery, located at 3801 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Volunteers from the local community are dedicated to remembering, honoring, and teaching about our community’s heroes during this meaningful event.

Local Wreaths Across America volunteers are working diligently to ensure that every veteran laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery is honored this December, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. The ceremony will feature a Color Guard Presentation, followed by Taps and Rifle Volleys. Bugler Tom Schmitt, dressed in a Civil War uniform, will conclude the ceremony with three rifle volleys and the playing of Taps on the bugle—a significant element in military funerals and memorials, serving as a final tribute to those who have served.

This local ceremony is part of the broader Wreaths Across America initiative, which coincides with the annual wreath-laying event at Arlington National Cemetery, first organized by Marine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. This year, over 4,200 participating locations will collectively place more than 3 million live balsam fir wreaths on the graves of interred veterans.

The central mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the sacrifice of veterans, honor their service, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. To learn more, donate, or volunteer for this event, please visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/IN0205P.

Cemetery Friends of Allen County IN is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is the restoration of Oak Grove Cemetery. This historic cemetery was founded in 1841, and is located at 3801 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Fort Wayne, IN. For more information contact Cemetery Friends of Allen County IN at cemeteryfriends ofallencountyin@gmail.com.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Marine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ ceremonies and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.