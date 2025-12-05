Tinker’s Outstanding Work: Voice Of The Township

1 min read

For the second time in two years Wayne Township Trustee Office has named Dorothy Tinker Employee of the Month.

Dorothy has worked at WTTO for 30 years, in several roles including Human Resources. She is now the Director of Support Services. With all of that experience she is able to do practically any of the jobs we do here, and much of her time now is spent moving around departments solving problems and smoothing the road for all staff members.

Dorothy loves assisting, encouraging, and uplifting people in any way she can. Helping others comes naturally to her. Besides her work at Wayne Township, she has been a fitness instructor at the McMillen Park Community Center for over 13 years. In 2019 Dorothy was presented the Outstanding Community Service in Southeast Fort Wayne Award by Transitional Health Inc, and in 2024 she was given the Unsung Hero Award by the Indiana Black Expo, Fort Wayne Chapter.

And as the December holiday celebrations get under way, we wish to remind everyone of our Ham and Turkey Giveaway which will be held in our own, newly-paved parking lot again (Thank you, City of Fort Wayne, for letting us use your property for our Giveaway last year while the township was surrounded by construction.) This year the newly renovated Performing Arts property will help us funnel cars to our property at 320 East Superior. This event will be at noon on Wednesday, December 17th.

And on Saturday, December 20th Wayne Township will hold our annual Holiday Skating Party at Bell’s Skating Rink in New Haven.

You can find more details about these events on our Facebook page and website. We hope to see you over the holidays!