Local Worship & Events: Dec. 5 Update

4 min read

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

When: December 24 @ 5 PM

Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road

Details: Join us for a beautiful candlelight service at 5 PM on Christmas Eve. Childcare will be provided for birth-5 years old.

. . .

SPANISH /

BILINGUAL SERVICE

Where: Iglesia Avalon

1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(West Campus Building)

When: Sundays at Noon

Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP

www.christourtreasure.net

1825 Getz Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

(260) 410-2100

christourtreasure@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 10:15a Worship, Prayer & Message

All are welcome!

Pastor: Steve Jones

. . .

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK!

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

WORSHIP SERVICES

MESSAGE SERIES:

CAUSE / EFFECT

When: 9:30 AM on Sundays

Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website

Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

GRIEFSHARE BLUE CHRISTMAS PROGRAM

When: Sunday, December 7 @ 2:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3

Details: Please join us for this very special program whether your loss is recent or in the past. We will reflect on our loved ones and the special place they hold in our hearts. Please bring a photo of your loved one(s). Family and friends are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Cost: Free

. . .

COOKIES WITH SANTA

When: Sunday, December 14, 2:00-3:30pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1

Details: Santa is coming to WUMC!! Please bring family and friends, young and not-so-young, to join us for some fun activities, including a musical cake walk, Christmas bag and gift tag decorating, cookie decorating, fresh popcorn and, of course, a visit and photo with Santa (take your own pictures).

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study Sun. 10:30a

. . .

ADVENT WEDNESDAY EVENING SERVICES

Wednesday, December 24 at 6:30pm,

Thursday December 25 Christmas Candlelight Service at 6:30pm,

Christmas Day Service at 9am,

Wednesday December 31, New Year’s Eve Service

. . .

EXERCISE CLASSES

Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.

Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class

Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)

Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Saturday: Yoga 11:30am

$10 per class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

6721 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

P.O. Box 9590

Fort Wayne, IN 46899

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!

If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .