Local Worship & Events: Dec. 5 Update
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
When: December 24 @ 5 PM
Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road
Details: Join us for a beautiful candlelight service at 5 PM on Christmas Eve. Childcare will be provided for birth-5 years old.
. . .
SPANISH /
BILINGUAL SERVICE
Where: Iglesia Avalon
1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(West Campus Building)
When: Sundays at Noon
Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP
www.christourtreasure.net
1825 Getz Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 410-2100
christourtreasure@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 10:15a Worship, Prayer & Message
All are welcome!
Pastor: Steve Jones
. . .
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK!
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
CAUSE / EFFECT
When: 9:30 AM on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
GRIEFSHARE BLUE CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
When: Sunday, December 7 @ 2:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3
Details: Please join us for this very special program whether your loss is recent or in the past. We will reflect on our loved ones and the special place they hold in our hearts. Please bring a photo of your loved one(s). Family and friends are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Cost: Free
. . .
COOKIES WITH SANTA
When: Sunday, December 14, 2:00-3:30pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1
Details: Santa is coming to WUMC!! Please bring family and friends, young and not-so-young, to join us for some fun activities, including a musical cake walk, Christmas bag and gift tag decorating, cookie decorating, fresh popcorn and, of course, a visit and photo with Santa (take your own pictures).
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
. . .
ADVENT WEDNESDAY EVENING SERVICES
Wednesday, December 24 at 6:30pm,
Thursday December 25 Christmas Candlelight Service at 6:30pm,
Christmas Day Service at 9am,
Wednesday December 31, New Year’s Eve Service
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.
Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class
Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)
Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Saturday: Yoga 11:30am
$10 per class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!
If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
- Whatzup Honors Dan Ross With H. Stanley Liddell Award - December 5, 2025
- Step Back In Time For A Traditional Christmas - December 5, 2025
- Holiday Drive-Through Light Display Supports Local Youth - December 5, 2025