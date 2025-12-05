Free Fare Saturdays & Holiday Shuttle Service

1 min read

Citilink announces the return of its annual Free Fare Saturdays this holiday season, along with a convenient Holiday Shuttle connecting riders to two of Fort Wayne’s busiest shopping destinations.

This year, Free Fare Saturdays will take place on Dec. 6, Dec. 13, and Dec. 20. On these dates, passengers can enjoy free rides on all Citilink fixed routes and Access paratransit services.

The Free Fare Saturdays initiative continues to promote accessibility and community engagement while supporting local businesses during the peak shopping season.

Dec. 6, Dec. 13, and Dec. 20 are sponsored by Anthem.

“We’re proud to continue this partnership and tradition,” said John Metzinger, general manager and CEO of Citilink. “Free Fare Saturdays reflect our mission of linking people to life by making it easier for residents to reach jobs, shopping, and seasonal events, while also strengthening connections across our community.”

In addition to Free Fare Saturdays, Citilink will also operate a Holiday Shuttle providing non-stop service between Central Station, Northcrest Shopping Center, and Glenbrook Mall. This shuttle, sponsored by Bowen Health, will make it easier and more convenient for residents and visitors to reach Fort Wayne’s major retail centers during the busy shopping season. Dates for the Holiday Shuttle service are Dec. 5 and 6, Dec. 12 and 13, and Dec. 19 and 20.

Those using Citilink’s Access services must schedule their rides in advance by using the Citilink Access app or by calling 260-432-4546 no later than 5 p.m. the day before their trip. For more information about Citilink’s free fare days, routes, and shuttle schedules, please visit fwcitilink.com or contact Citilink customer service.

Citilink is the public transportation provider for Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the surrounding areas. With a mission of linking people to life, Citilink operates a comprehensive network of bus routes, serving thousands of passengers daily. Committed to providing safe, reliable, and accessible transportation, Citilink plays a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Learn more at fwcitilink.com.