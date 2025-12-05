Speech-Language Pathology Program Earns National Accreditation

2 min read

The master’s in speech-language pathology program at Purdue University Fort Wayne has achieved accreditation from the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association for the next five years. The accreditation comes after a successful five-year period of candidacy and makes PFW’s graduate program one of only seven in Indiana – and the only in northeast Indiana – to hold this important designation.

Full accreditation confirms that PFW’s program meets rigorous academic and clinical standards, including curriculum design, faculty qualifications, and practicum experiences. Accredited programs are also required to provide structured and supervised clinical training that meets ASHA’s standards, ensuring graduates are competent to work in diverse settings such as schools, hospitals, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation centers, skilled nursing facilities, and private practice.

According to Chris Grindrod, who is the program’s director, at any time there are hundreds of job openings for speech-language pathologists in the Fort Wayne area, and thousands more nationally. SLPs work to prevent, assess, diagnose, and treat a wide range of communication and swallowing disorders in children and adults.

“This independent validation is incredibly meaningful to our students because graduates are eligible to apply for the ASHA Certificate of Clinical Competence, the only nationally recognized credential and distinction of competency for professionals in the field,” Grindrod said. “In addition, we now have special access to federal funding for personnel preparation through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Rehabilitation Act. This further enables us to help train the next generation of SLPs.”

PFW’s program aims to admit a small cohort each year, which allows for stronger, more personal connections among students and faculty. Over the last five years, it has graduated 63 students, many of whom are now state-licensed and ASHA-certified speech-language pathologists. Those who have yet to achieve ASHA certification will also benefit from the current accreditation.

The two-year, full-time curriculum includes graduate-level coursework and clinical experiences that are integrated so students develop the knowledge and skills needed to successfully engage in evidence-based practice as an SLP.

During the first year, students gain clinical experiences in the on-campus Communication Disorders Clinic. In the second year, they complete educational and medical experiences at off-campus sites. Through partnerships with GiGi’s Playhouse and Early Childhood Alliance, the program also offers students unique clinical opportunities to work with individuals with Down syndrome and to provide speech-language services to young children in a stimulating environment that promotes their development and preparedness for kindergarten, respectively.

To learn more about the program, the curriculum, and licensure, visit pfw.edu/science/communication-sciences-disorders/degree-programs#masters.

