Heating Assistance Program Open Now

3 min read

Brightpoint’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) is now accepting applications to help households manage winter heating costs. This one-time annual benefit provides critical support for families facing high energy bills. Applications are open through April 20, 2026.

This year, Brightpoint has expanded its service area to include Adams, Huntington, and Wells counties, in addition to Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties.

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following income levels:

One-person household – No more than $2,686 monthly.

Two-person household – No more than $3,513 monthly.

Three-person household – No more than $4,339 monthly.

Four-person household – No more than $5,166 monthly.

(Additional guidelines available at mybrightpoint.org/eap)

NIPSCO customers who are above the income guidelines listed but have a household income under 250% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines may be eligible for NIPSCO Hardship. Those individuals are encouraged to submit an EAP application and a Brightpoint team member will reach out.

Households who have received a disconnect notice or whose utilities are already disconnected will need to complete the EAP application, and reach out to their heating provider, township trustee and/or 2-1-1.

The following documentation is required and must be brought with applicants at the time of their appointment or submitted with the application:

The completed application with all questions answered and the last page signed and dated.

A copy of proof of income, one paystub received in the last 3 full calendar months for each household member age 18 or over.

Adults with no income must complete and sign and Undocumented Income Verification form.

Social Security, SSI or SSI benefits received on behalf of a minor need to provide the current year award letter.

If you pay for child support, show proof of child support payments.

A copy of your most recent heating bill and electricity bill.

If your utilities are included in your rent, you must submit a Tenant Verification Statement completed by your landlord.

Households claiming Veteran status must provide a DD-214 or Veteran’s Administration Identification card.

Applications are available in person at any of Brightpoint’s offices in the EAP service area or online at www.mybrightpoint.org/eap. Applications can be submitted online, by email, at a local office (outside drop boxes are available), or by postal mail to: Brightpoint, PO Box 10570, Fort Wayne, IN 46853-0570.

Questions about Brightpoint’s EAP program can be answered through the agency’s website, mybrightpoint.org/eap, or by calling (260) 423-3546 or 1-800-589-3506. Applicants should keep in mind that Brightpoint’s offices are extremely busy during this time of year and calls and applications are being handled as quickly as possible.

Brightpoint is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving more than 43,000 people across northeast Indiana. Brightpoint helps communities, families, and individuals remove the causes and conditions of poverty. All Brightpoint services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, national origin, ancestry, or status as a veteran.