Staying Safe & Energy-Efficient Through The Holidays

2 min read

The holidays are a time to make your home bright. Amid the twinkle and cheer, there could be electrical hazards and high-energy activities that could dim seasonal joy. Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has ways customers can remain safe and possibly save on their monthly bill.

Decking the Halls Safely:

Inspect lights and electrical cords. Before making the house merry and bright, it’s important to inspect, discard and replace damaged sockets, loose connections and frayed or bare wires before starting to decorate.

Look Up and Live. Check for overhead powerlines before using a ladder outside to hang lights.

Keep Decorations Away from Heat Sources. Don’t let bulbs touch flammable material, including needles, branches and other decorations.

Avoid Overloading Circuits. Spread decorations and lights across multiple circuits to avoid overheating and starting a potential fire.

Secure All Cords. Your home may see more visitors over the holidays, and it’s important to make sure electric cords are not in walkways and high-traffic areas. Do not run cords through doorways or under rugs or carpets.

Be Festive and Save Energy:

Use a Timer for Holiday Decorations and Lights. Control the hours your holiday tree and lights are on with a timer. Reducing the time these are on could lower energy use on your bill. Ensure your lights have LED bulbs – which use less electricity than conventional bulbs.

Lower the Thermostat before Gatherings and Travel. Holiday cooking and large parties will raise the temperature in home. You can lower the heat before guests arrive to keep cool and possibly save money. Before leaving for vacation, lower the thermostat setting to 55 degrees. This will save energy and prevent water pipes from freezing.

Coordinate Cooking Schedules. By baking multiple dishes at the same time, you can reduce the energy use from your oven. Remember not to peak at the food, as opening the door makes your oven work harder to remain at the cooking temperature.

Limit Hot Water Use. Encourage your guests to take showers, not baths. A five-minute shower will use about 7.5 gallons of hot water, while filling a bathtub can use up to 20 gallons. Run the dishwasher only with full loads. The difference in energy cost between two loads per week and four loads per week can amount to $30–$40 per year.

Avoid Covering Vents. Ensure decorations or furniture aren’t covering floor or return air vents. This could cause your furnace to work harder to heat your home.

Whether you’re hosting a holiday party or planning to be the brightest house on the block, taking time to focus on safety, and being mindful of energy use, can result in a safe and happy holiday season.

For additional energy-saving tips, head to ElectricIdeas.com/Home or ElectricIdeas.com/Work to find products, rebates and discounts.

For more safety reminders visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/Safety.