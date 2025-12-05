YWCA Hosts Coffee & Conversations

1 min read

Coffee & Conversations provides a welcoming space for women to connect, learn, and empower one another. This year’s free series is focused on empowering women in the workforce. Whether participants are just beginning their careers or bring years of experience, the series is designed to encourage shared learning through lived experiences.

The next event will take place on Thursday, December 11, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Ash Brokerage and is titled Empower Your Spark: Reigniting Strength in the Face of Burnout. In today’s fast-paced and demanding world, burnout remains a widespread challenge, particularly for women who often balance multiple roles and responsibilities. The discussion will focus on recognizing the signs of burnout, reclaiming energy, and rebuilding resilience. The timing is especially meaningful during the holiday season, when demands often intensify. The event will begin with time to network, enjoy coffee, and get settled, followed by the main conversation starting promptly at 8:30 a.m. Jamie Renbarger, MD, MS, PCC, will serve as the guest speaker. Registration and event details can be found at ywcanein.org/coffee-conversations/.

YWCA Northeast Indiana empowers individuals and communities through advocacy, education, and support services aimed at ensuring dignity for all. The organization is guided by the belief that every individual has the right to live safely and direct the course of their own life. Its programs address harmful norms and barriers that can contribute to cycles of violence, trauma, and addiction. Through its services, YWCA works to create positive change, stability, and new opportunities for clients, their families, and the broader community. Founded in 1894, the organization now serves six Northeast Indiana counties: Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, and Whitley.