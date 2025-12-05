Rotary Club Plants 60 Native Trees At Area Schools

2 min read

The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne will launch a new environmental initiative by planting 60 native hardwood trees at seven Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) sites. The effort began Monday, November 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Bunche Elementary School, where Rotarians, FWCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel, school staff, and students gathered to help plant the first trees.

“We’re proud to bring new native hardwood trees to FWCS campuses across the city,” said Randy Roberts of the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne. “Planting trees is more than an environmental act—it’s an investment in the future health, beauty, and resilience of our community. We look forward to these trees growing alongside the students who will learn and thrive under their branches.”

Trees will be planted at the following FWCS schools:

Waynedale Elementary

Kekionga Middle School

Bunche Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

St. Joseph Central Elementary

Northcrest Elementary

Croninger Elementary

Each tree will be a minimum of 2 inches in diameter and will be a native hardwood species selected for long-term health and sustainability. Planting locations were selected based on soil conditions, space, and the likelihood of each tree reaching full maturity.

“This project reflects what is possible when the community comes together for a shared purpose,” said FWCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel. “These trees stand as a reminder that our community believes in our students, supports them, and wants them to thrive.”

This project supports one of Rotary International’s 7 Areas of Focus: Supporting the Environment and continues the Fort Wayne Rotary Club’s strong tradition of community enhancement. Past projects include the Rotary Clock Tower at the Allen County Public Library and the Rotary Fountain at Promenade Park.

The club’s commitment to environmental stewardship dates back more than three decades. On November 20, 1993, John Schoaff, then Chair of the Headwaters Park Commission, and Geoff Paddock, Headwaters Park Executive Director, invited the Rotary Club to create an “avenue of trees” along Clinton Street as part of the new Headwaters Park development.

Rotarians embraced the vision, raising $21,500—with 100% member participation—to plant the trees, which grew to form a beloved canopy welcoming residents and visitors into downtown Fort Wayne. Many club members attended the park’s grand opening on September 10, 1994, witnessing firsthand the community impact of their efforts.

In September 2019, the club learned that 19 of the Rotary-donated trees would be removed to make room for the Headwaters Lofts development. Although the club was disappointed not to be notified earlier, Rotary expressed full support for the project and entered discussions with the developer and their legal counsel. The developer agreed to fund plantings elsewhere in the community—making this new FWCS collaboration possible.

The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne invites the community to celebrate this next chapter in their longstanding tradition of service and environmental stewardship.