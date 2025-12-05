Holiday Light Displays To Shine At Five DNR Destinations

2 min read

On-site holiday light shows are coming soon to five Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) destinations, so make plans to visit.

Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its 12th annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Nov. 28-Dec. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m., in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at its Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle, cash or check only.

Mounds State Park in Anderson will host its fifth annual Nights of Lights celebration every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Nov. 28-Dec. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. More than 60 light displays will be featured in the campground, and buildings throughout the park will be decorated for the season. Cost is $10 per vehicle, cash and credit cards accepted.

Lieber State Recreation Area in Cloverdale will host its fourth annual Lieber Winter Lights celebration Dec. 5-7 and 12-14, from 6 to 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted for driving through the light display in the park and campground. Santa will visit on both of the celebration’s Saturdays, Dec. 6 and 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell will host a drive-through holiday lights event in its campground Dec. 5-6, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per vehicle, cash only. The drive-through event is the same weekend as the park’s Holiday in the Village events.

Versailles State Park in Versailles will host Santa’s Lighted Forest on Dec. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the event can be bought ahead of time or day-of from the park’s friends group.

Costs listed are incurred after gate admission where gate admission is charged. Proceeds from each of these four events go to each property’s respective Friends group to fund projects at that location. Learn more about DNR Friends groups at on.IN.gov/INstateparksfriends.

You can learn about each holiday lights event and other activities on these and other DNR destinations across Indiana at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.