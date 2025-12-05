Working Together To Offer Expanded Emergency Shelter Options

2 min read

Several local nonprofit agencies are once again working together to keep unhoused individuals and families safe this winter. Together with the City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services, the agencies have prepared the winter contingency/emergency shelter plan, which will be in effect December 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026.

A Winter Contingency Emergency Shelter for single women and families with children is available at The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., which began December 1. This shelter is designed to provide temporary emergency housing, showers and meals during the winter months to ensure families have a safe and warm place to stay. Anyone wanting to stay at The Salvation Army emergency shelter should arrive between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. any day of the week to provide information and be admitted. Single men can access emergency shelter at the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd.

For the first time, this Winter Contingency Emergency Shelter will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The additional hours are thanks to a partnership with Blue Jacket, which will provide staffing for the Winter Contingency Emergency Shelter at The Salvation Army. The Rescue Mission is helping pay and train the Blue Jacket employees.

The Winter Shelter is in addition to the overnight emergency shelter services available year-round at St. Joseph Missions (which offers shelter for single, homeless women), Just Neighbors (which offers shelter for homeless families) and Charis House (the Rescue Mission program serving women and children).

Additional public and nonprofit partners are providing daytime warming centers during the cold winter months.

The Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week regardless of temperature.

InAsMuch Ministry, 930 Broadway St., is open Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Monday evenings 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Allen County Public Library Main Branch, 900 Library Plaza, is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Project.ME, 2305 Broadway, is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

Citilink buses will serve as mobile warming centers for riders with a valid pass. Buses are available Monday – Friday 5:40 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details about winter contingency emergency shelter and day centers can be found online at: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/2025-2026-winter-contingency-plan.

The City of Fort Wayne is providing a grant of $20,000 through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist the implementation of the winter contingency/emergency shelter plan.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for growth and development. The Division’s departments include Neighborhood Code Compliance, Neighborhoods, Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, Redevelopment/Economic Development, and Planning and Policy. Visit cityoffortwayne.in.gov/cd for more information.