Join The Neighborhood Leadership Accelerator Program

Applications are now open for the City of Fort Wayne’s 2026 cohort of the award-winning FORT-ify Neighborhood Accelerator. This leadership program supports new, re-launching, and developing neighborhood associations, helping them strengthen their communities and create positive change.

Information and applications are available at Engage.CityofFortWayne.org/Fortify. Applications are due January 31, 2026, before midnight. Neighborhood associations that are registered with the City are eligible to apply; two neighborhoods will be selected.

Participants in the 2026 cohort will:

Create a customized Quick Action Plan (QAP) for their neighborhood.

Be eligible for over $5,500 in project funding to support the plan.

Receive coaching and resources to implement neighborhood projects.

Work with professional graphic artists to develop a new neighborhood logo and brand.

Have access to monthly workshops and coaching sessions about topics such as governance, civic engagement and fundraising.

Residents can learn more about the FORT-ify program at any of the following information sessions:

Facebook Live: December 9, 2025, at 12:30 p.m., @FWNeighborhoods on Facebook.

In-person Wednesday, January 7, 2026, noon–1:30 p.m. at the ACPL Main Branch, 900 Library Plaza, lunch provided.

In-person Thursday, January 8, 5:30 PM–7:00 PM at the ACPL Main Branch, 900 Library Plaza, dinner provided.

“The big idea here is to provide neighborhoods with the tools and knowledge they need to achieve their goals,” says program manager and neighborhood planner Réna Bradley. “Whether it’s creating safer streets or hosting events, we want to help them build on their assets.”

Past FORT-ify participant Melody White stated “This experience has been and continues to be one of the most encouraging and educational programs I’ve been a part of in my hometown. You have truly helped our group realize the intentionality and compassion of Fort Wayne leadership, the breadth of assistance available to those craving to serve, and our role in creating the world we live in.

For additional assistance or inquiries about completing the FORT-ify Neighborhood Accelerator program application, contact Bradley at rena.bradley@cityoffortwayne.org or 260-427-2284.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for growth and development. For more information visit CityofFortWayne.in.gov/CD.