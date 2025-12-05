Whatzup Honors Dan Ross With H. Stanley Liddell Award

1 min read

Arts United President and CEO Dan Ross was named the recipient of the 2026 H. Stanley Liddell Award.

Whatzup presents the H. Stanley Liddell Award to individuals who have made a uniquely significant contribution to the arts and culture of Fort Wayne and surrounding communities.

A celebratory luncheon was held on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at The Clyde Theatre.

The Liddell Award is chosen by a committee comprised of previous honorees.

Dan Ross was chosen for his impact on music and the arts in Fort Wayne for more than 40 years as a leader at the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne.

After spending 40 years with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Ross transitioned to director of community development at Arts United in 2009. He was promoted to vice president of community development in 2016 before moving into his current position in 2023 amid a fundraising campaign for the renovation of Arts United Center.

With planning for the project beginning in 2015, Ross was with Arts United the entire way and saw it completed in late October 2025.

The award is named for Stan Liddell, the founder of Piere’s Entertainment Center and first recipient of the award (then simply called “Special Achievement Award” in 2001). Liddell passed away in February 2013.

For more information about Whatzup and the honor, go to whatzup.com/liddell.