Who You Calling Santa Claus?

Did you know that it was Saint Nicholas, a generous fourth-century Greek bishop, who gradually evolved into the figure we know as Santa Claus? In the Netherlands, Saint Nicholas is known as Sinterklaas. Dutch settlers in America brought this tradition with them, and the name eventually evolved into Santa Claus in English.

Born around 280 A.D. in Patara (near Myra in modern day Turkey), Saint Nicholas was known for his piety and acts of secret gift-giving, particularly to children. Stories of his generosity spread, and he became the patron saint of children and sailors. Over time, his feast day, December 6, became associated with gift-giving, especially in Europe.

But when it comes to giving out gifts, love, and spreading happiness, especially during this time of the year, Santa Claus is the only figure we seem to think of. Santa Claus rewards the good people and scolds the bad ones. However, the concept of Santa Claus was inspired by Saint Nicholas. He also was known as Father Christmas, Papa Noel and Kris Kringle, names many now associate with Santa Claus. Saint Nicholas was a bishop who not only did great charity, often anonymously, but also condemned the unjust.

Saint Nicholas officially was recognized as a saint somewhere around the 800s. However, he did not leave any notes or anything behind. All the stories and legends known about him were passed down over the generations through word of mouth. It is believed that Saint Nicholas died on December 6 and that is how the celebration of Saint Nicholas Day began.

Although there are no confirmations as to when and where the first celebration initially began, there are speculations that Catholics in France started celebrating Bishop Nicholas Day on December 6. Saint Nicholas also is known as the patron saint of Greece and Russia. Here are some additional interesting facts about Saint Nicholas:

Some countries celebrate Saint Nicks Day on December 5 and Eastern Christian countries celebrate it on December 19.

Saint Nicholas lost his parents to a plague and inherited a large amount of wealth that he donated anonymously through various good deeds.

Saint Nicholas became a bishop at the age of 30 and thus was referred to as “boy bishop.”

Tradition has it that on St. Nicks’s day, you give out oranges, candies, and chocolates.

American writers and artists, like Washington Irving, Thomas Nast, and Clement Moore, further shaped the image of Santa Claus, blending the Dutch traditions with American culture. Elements like gift-giving, a sleigh, and a jolly, bearded figure, were all influenced by the stories and traditions surrounding Saint Nicholas.

As the name already implies, the Feast of Saint Nicholas also includes having a huge feast with close family and friends. On Saint Nicholas’s Eve, people dress up and go out on the streets to share chocolates, candies, and other gifts. Children hang their socks outside with carrots and hay inside with the hope that Saint Nicholas will come and fill them up with gifts.

Another popular belief implies that you can also leave out shoes instead of socks for gifts. The classic candy cane also is a sign of Saint Nicholas Day celebrations.

According to traditions in France, a donkey carries a basket full of sweet treats throughout the town.

In the Netherlands and Belgium, a man would dress up as the saint and would come by ship on December 6. He would then ride on a white horse going across the town handing out gifts.

The popular St. Nick’s Day treat is Sinterklaas cookies or cake (since St. Nick was also known as Sinterklaas) which is made up of ginger. Also popularly known as speculaas, these cookies are often baked in the shape of St. Nicholas.

A popular German tradition suggests that children should dress up as Saint Nicholas and collect money or food to donate to the needy.

People also started another fun tradition where they leave a statue of an angel on the doorsteps of neighbors with a gift and it would often start a chain reaction.

To put it together, Saint Nicholas is the epitome of compassion, generosity, and kindness, and to carry his legacy, we not only can celebrate Saint Nicholas Day on December 6, but also understand where many of our December 25 traditions and observances of “Santa Claus Coming to Town” can be traced to a “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.”

Finally, Christmas being celebrated on December 25 is not directly tied to the Feast of Saint Nicholas on December 6. While Saint Nicholas is a figure associated with gift-giving and has become part of Christmas traditions, the date of December 25 for Christmas predates the modern association with Saint Nicholas and is linked to earlier celebrations, particularly the Roman festival of Saturnalia and the pagan festival of the winter solstice. Maybe that’s a topic for December 2026.