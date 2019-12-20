Upcoming Holiday Events

SANTA & THE REINDEER

When: Sat. Dec. 21, noon-4p

Where: Botanical Conservatory,

Add’l: Santa and two of his reindeer will greet the children while Mom and Dad take photos to capture this special moment. Also enjoy “up-close” magic tricks performed by a local magician. Regular admission fees apply.

HOLIDAY POP-UP ART GALLERY

When: Through Sat. Dec. 28 11a-6p

Where: City Exchange Shops, 125-127 West Wayne

Add’l: Fort Wayne Artists Guild presents a Holiday Pop-Up Art Gallery. Sneak Peek during Night of Lights, Wed. Nov. 27, 5-8p. www.fortwayneartistsguild.org

CHRISTMAS CONNECTIONS

When: Through Jan. 5

Where: Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.

Add’l: Our hallway Gallery will show a timeline of Christmas exhibits at the Conservatory over the decades. Enjoy viewing family photos sent in by local residents from recent years, identify holiday fragrances and the memories they might bring back, and send off a card to Santa in our seasonal “post office.”

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST

When: Sat. Jan. 4, 6a-10a

Where: Waynedale Masonic Lodge, 7039 Elzey St. 46809

Cost: Free-will donation

FOSTER PARENT INFORMATION SESSION

When: Mondays Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 2, 6:30p

Add’l: With 26,000 children currently in need, the demand for families is greater than ever. The Villages of Indiana hosts free foster parent information sessions in Ft. Wayne. If you’ve ever thought of becoming a foster parent—join us to learn more.

Contact: 260-423-6676 for information/ registration.

SOUND OF SOUL EVENT

When: Sat. Jan. 11, 11:00 p.m.

Where: ACPL Downtown

Add’l: Experience the chanting of HU—a sacred word that can spiritually uplift people of any religion, culture or walk of life—and spiritual conversation with others of like heart. Free, public event presented by Eckankar.

Contact: 260-466-3823, eckankarblog.org/sound-of-soul/

MICHIANA REGIONAL SEED SWAP

When: Sat. Jan. 18, 10a–2:30p

Where: Goshen College

Add’l: Join fellow gardeners, growers, and plant enthusiasts. Gather to exchange seeds, compare and discuss varieties, attend educational sessions, and more. This event is free and open to the public. No registration required!

Contact: kctipton@goshen.edu

FORT WAYNE SOUP

When: Thursdays Feb. 20, May 14, July 16, Sept. 3

Where: The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd.

Add’l: This is a micro-grant community dinner that uses crowd funding to help launch creative projects aimed to enhance Fort Wayne.

Cost: $5 a ticket at fortwaynesoup.org/event

WEIGHT-LOSS SUPPORT GROUP

When: Mondays, 3pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church

Add’l: Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lose nearly 300 tons of weight each year.

Contact: Nora Noll 260-435-1787

MOM OF AN ADDICT GROUP MEETINGS

When: Tuesdays, 6:30p

Where: The Chapel

Add’l: Support group for parents and grandparents who have a child struggling with substance use disorder, more commonly referred to as addiction.

Contact: www.themomofanaddict.com

APPLESEED QUILT GUILD MEETINGS

When: First Tuesday each month, 6:30p

Where: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Rd.

Add’l: Our members include all levels of quilting experience — novice, intermediate and advanced. If you want to meet other quilters, do charity projects, learn to quilt or discover new quilting techniques. Come join us for quilting fun! Guests are welcome to attend three meetings without paying dues, which are $30.00 for the year.

LITTLE RIVER RAMBLERS

Who: Little River

Wetlands Project

When: Tuesdays, 9a–11a

Where: Boy Scout Office

8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Cost: Free

Info: Explore the preserve’s interesting plants and wildlife

Contact: 260-478-2515

UPCOMING EVENTS YOU’LL LOVE!

Where: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd.

Add’l: Open To The Public Events

– FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY – 5-7p

1st & 3rd Fri each month All you can eat, includes all you can eat, includes an all-you-can-eat fried fish and tenderloin with sides of green beans, corn, coleslaw, french fries, roll and butter, pudding and jello. Open to the public.

Cost: $9 adults, children age 12 and under $5, Age 5 & under Free.

– TRAP & SKEET – Noon

Every second and last Sunday of the month. Full 8 station skeet field with low & high house. And 5 station trap field. Open to the public.

Cost: $5 Per Round Of 25 Birds

DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP

When: The 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month 7-8:30 p

Where: First Presbyterian Church, Room 303

Add’l: We have all lived with depression and feel we can help others with our lived experience and with the use of literature.

Cost: free

Contact: Marilee Stroud 260-312-6069

SOUTHSIDE OPTIMIST CLUB MEETING

When: Tuesdays 7a

Where: Rich’s Cafe, 3411 Lwr. Huntington Rd. 46809

Contact: 260-466-2468

FT WAYNE CHRISTIAN WRITERS GUILD

When: 4th Tues of each month, 6:00p-7:30ish

Where: Waynedale Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd. 46819

Why: To share news, encouragement & knowledge about writing.

Add’l: No cost. All levels of writers encouraged to attend.

Contact: Kayleen Reusser 260-273-9264

MONTHLY MEETING

Who: Disorderly Bear Den

When: 2nd Thurs of month 6:30p

Where: Community Center, 233 W. Main Street

What: We are a non-profit, public charity that collects and gives away teddy bears and other stuffed animals to those in need. We do this all year and always need new or gently used animals of all types.

All donations may be tax deductible on your personal income tax and are greatly appreciated.

Contact: 260-409-9886

ME-‘N-U

COMMUNITY MEALS

Who: Aldersgate

When: Thursdays, 6p-7p

Where: Aldersgate Community, 2417 Getz Road

Phone: 260-432-1524

FURNISHING HELP TO REBUILD LIVES

Who: Mustard Seed

Furniture Bank

When: Mon–Fri, 10a–4p

Where: Drop off donations, 3636 Illinois Rd.

Complimentary pick up service for large items

Info: Accepting bed linens, blankets and kitchen and bath towels and miscellaneous kitchen items

Also accepting household furnishing, pictures, box springs, mattresses and knick-knacks.

Contact: (260) 471-5802 x 1

PREMIER WOMEN’S NETWORKING

When: First Tues of month. Call for details.

Who: Cheryl Friar

Add’l: Bring plenty of business cards

Contact: 260-747-5202

THE KOREAN WAR

VETERANS ASSN.

Who: Korean War

Veterans Assn

Indiana Chapter One

When: Monthly,

Second Sat. 10a

Where: Eagles #248

4940 Bluffton Rd.

Info: Food served before and after meeting

Bring friends and spouses!

Contact: Mary Anna Roemke 260-485-7627

MS SELF HELP GROUP

What: For individuals and family members dealing with MS

When: First Mon, 7p

Where:

Fort Wayne Rehabilitation Hospital

7970 West Jefferson Blvd.

Contact: 260-639-0549

