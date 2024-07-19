Local Text Ads: July 19 Update
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting we don’t care how big or small it is we will get it done!
Phone 260-258-6113 or
260-579-7299 or Email
Vrigoberto30@gmail.com
SMOKED
CHICKEN DINNER
Friday, July 19, 4:30-7:00
Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Ave.
Dinner includes half chix, Mac and Cheese, green beans, coleslaw, roll and butter, dessert and coffee. Children’s meal is chix strips.
Adults $14 / Kids $7
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
COMMERCIAL KITCHEN SPACE FOR RENT
A and J Kitchen at 2700 Lower Huntington Road offers more storage and allows you to sell at more events.
Call for a tour
(260) 466-5333
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
INTERIOR/
EXTERIOR PAINTING
Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445 or
260-402-8683
SUMMER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
