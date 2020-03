Winter Events

ZERO TO HERO TRAINING

When: Sat. Feb. 15, 9a-5p, Sun, Feb 16, 1-6p

Where: American Red Cross–Indiana, 1212 E. California Rd

Add’l: “Zero to Hero” is a free weekend training program for new and existing volunteers, preparing them to be a Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) member. DAT members respond to community crises such as home fires or natural disasters. They assist and guide the victims and provide them with resources for recovery. Lunch will be provided Saturday, snacks on Sunday. No prior registration is necessary.

ROARING 20’S WORLD FAIRE FUNDRAISER

When: Sat. Feb. 15, 4-10p

Where: Freemasons Hall

Add’l: The event is not one to be missed, with all kinds of live entertainment and “side shows” throughout the 6-hour evening. All money raised will support the local nonprofits work, to keep hands-on restoration projects free to the public. Cost: $8 Pre-Sale, $10 General Admission tickets at the door, $30 – V.I.P. Lounge. See savemaumee.org/worldfairefundraiser/ for more info.

ALL IN ALLEN COMPREHENSIVE PLAN COMMUNITY KICKOFF

When: Wed. Feb. 19, 5:30-7:30p

Where: The Grand Wayne Center, Ft Wayne

Add’l: The Plan is a blueprint to guide land use, housing, transportation, parks and more for Fort Wayne and Allen County—including Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville, Woodburn and unincorporated areas. The plan will be used by community leaders to make decisions and policies to shape the region for years to come.

Cost: free

FORT WAYNE SOUP

When: Thursdays Feb. 20, May 14, July 16, Sept. 3

Where: The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd.

Add’l: This is a micro-grant community dinner that uses crowd funding to help launch creative projects aimed to enhance Fort Wayne.

Cost: $5 a ticket at fortwaynesoup.org/event

CHILI COOK-OFF

When: Sat. Feb. 22

Where: Am. Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Rd.

Add’l: Post opens at 11:30; Submit chili by 12 noon to enter judging. Tasting and judging begins at 12:30p. Open to the Public.

Cost: $5, tasting and judging; no charge to enter chili.

Contact: 260-456-2988

CANCER SERVICES COMEDY NIGHT

When: Sat. Feb. 22, 7p

Where: Sweetwater, 5501 US-30, 46818

Add’l: Join Cancer Services for a night of laughs and fundraising. Guests will enjoy plentiful appetizers, a cash bar, an exciting raffle, the Jokester Competition and a performance from headlining comedian Josh Sneed.

Cost: General admission is $50 and VIP is $75.

Contact: Keiara Carr, kcarr@cancer-services.org

SPORT CLUB FISH FRY

When: Fri. Feb. 28; 4:30-7p

Where: Fort Wayne Sports Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave. 46802

Cost: $9 Adults, $4 Kids 6-10

Add’l: Meal includes fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, and homemade pies or cake.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT

When: Sat. Feb. 29

Where: Am. Legion Post 296, 130 W Tillman Rd.

Add’l: Registration starts at 2p; competition begins at 3p. Open to the Public

Cost: $5 entry fee

Contact: 260-456-2988

COLLEGE & APPRENTICESHIP FAIR

When: March 9, 6-7:30 pm

Where: Homestead High School

Add’l: We anticipate over 90 four-year universities, two-year colleges, and vocational schools located throughout the United States to be in attendance. In addition, there will be representatives from various careers, the Armed Services, and financial institutions participating. The program is open to the public, and there is no admission charge. All area high school students and/ or their parents are invited to attend.

OLD FORT COIN CLUB: COIN & CURRENCY SHOW

When: Sun. March 15, 9a-4p

Where: Allen County Fair Grounds

Cost: Free

GUIDED HISTORY TOUR & LUNCH

When: Thurs. March 19, 10a–2p

Where: 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd. Ft Wayne

Add’l: Settlers’ 10th Annual Guided History Tour begins at the historic Swinney House, one of Fort Wayne’s 5 oldest houses. Following lunch at the Swinney House, tour continues at the Allen Co. Court House;

Cost: $25; reservation and payment by March 14; Transportation not included, downtown parking suggestions will be offered; age 14 and older. Proceeds support the maintenance of the Swinney Homestead.

Contact: (260) 747-1501, www.settlersinc.org

LITTLE RIVER RAMBLERS

Who: Little River

Wetlands Project

When: Tuesdays, 9a–11a

Where: Boy Scout Office

8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Cost: Free

Info: Explore the preserve’s interesting plants and wildlife

Contact: 260-478-2515

REFLECTION ON NATURE WOMEN’S WALK

When: Sat. March 21, 8:30-11a

Where: Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center

Add’l: Come together with other women for a time of reflection and discovery in nature. Part of the morning will be spent walking together in the wilderness, stopping to read aloud the words of women authors. Rediscover the restorative power of natural spaces and of women in community.

Cost: Cost is $10/person and registration is required at www.goshen.edu/merrylea

LOCAL FOOD FORUM

When: Mon. March 23

Where: Purdue FW

Add’l: Come learn and connect with the NE Indiana local food community. More details at neifood.org

Cost: Free

Contact: Janet@NEIfood.org

HEALTH AND WELLBEING FAIR

When: Wed. March 25, 8:30a-1p

Where: The Fieldhouse, Gates Center, Purdue Fort Wayne

Add’l: Join us for FREE health screenings, wellness assessments, educational tools, community resources and activities that promote health and wellbeing such as stress relief, therapy dogs and more. Blood health screenings (cost varies). 12-hour fast needed for cholesterol and glucose test. Free gift drawings. Free admission; open to the public. Call 260-481-6647 or visit pfw.edu/healthfair for more information.

Cost: Free except for blood health labwork; cost varies.

MONTHLY MEETING

Who: Disorderly Bear Den

When: 2nd Thurs of month 6:30p

Where: Community Center, 233 W. Main Street

What: Non-profit, public charity that collects and gives away teddy bears and other stuffed animals to those in need.

All donations may be tax deductible on your personal income tax and are greatly appreciated.

Contact: 260-409-9886

MOM OF AN ADDICT GROUP MEETINGS

When: Tuesdays, 6:30p

Where: The Chapel

Add’l: Support group for parents and grandparents who have a child struggling with substance use disorder, more commonly referred to as addiction.

Contact: www.themomofanaddict.com

APPLESEED QUILT GUILD MEETINGS

When: First Tuesday each month, 6:30p

Where: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Rd.

Add’l: Our members include all levels of quilting experience — novice, intermediate and advanced. If you want to meet other quilters, do charity projects, learn to quilt or discover new quilting techniques. Come join us for quilting fun! Guests are welcome to attend three meetings without paying dues, which are $30.00 for the year.

UPCOMING EVENTS YOU’LL LOVE!

Where: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd.

Add’l: Open To The Public Events

– FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY – 5-7p

1st & 3rd Fri each month All you can eat, includes all you can eat, includes an all-you-can-eat fried fish and tenderloin with sides of green beans, corn, coleslaw, french fries, roll and butter, pudding and jello. Open to the public.

Cost: $9 adults, children age 12 and under $5, Age 5 & under Free.

– TRAP & SKEET – Noon

Every second and last Sunday of the month. Full 8 station skeet field with low & high house. And 5 station trap field. Open to the public.

Cost: $5 Per Round Of 25 Birds

SOUTHSIDE OPTIMIST CLUB MEETING

When: Tuesdays 7a

Where: Rich’s Cafe, 3411 Lwr. Huntington Rd. 46809

Contact: 260-466-2468

FT WAYNE CHRISTIAN WRITERS GUILD

When: 4th Tues of each month, 6:00p-7:30ish

Where: Waynedale Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd. 46819

Why: To share news, encouragement & knowledge about writing.

Add’l: No cost. All levels of writers encouraged to attend.

Contact: Kayleen Reusser 260-273-9264

ME-‘N-U

COMMUNITY MEALS

Who: Aldersgate

When: Thursdays, 6p-7p

Where: Aldersgate Community, 2417 Getz Road

Phone: 260-432-1524

FURNISHING HELP TO REBUILD LIVES

Who: Mustard Seed

Furniture Bank

When: Mon–Fri, 10a–4p

Where: Drop off donations, 3636 Illinois Rd.

Complimentary pick up service for large items

Info: Accepting bed linens, blankets and kitchen and bath towels and miscellaneous kitchen items

Also accepting household furnishing, pictures, box springs, mattresses and knick-knacks.

Contact: (260) 471-5802 x 1

ALZHEIMERS CAREGIVER

SUPPORT GROUP

When: First Thurs, 10a

Where: Waynedale Library

2200 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Who: Alzheimers Association

Note: Meetings are confidential and free of charge

Contact: 260-494-9299

PREMIER WOMEN’S NETWORKING

When: First Tues of month. Call for details.

Who: Cheryl Friar

Add’l: Bring plenty of business cards

Contact: 260-747-5202

THE KOREAN WAR

VETERANS ASSN.

Who: Korean War

Veterans Assn

Indiana Chapter One

When: Monthly,

Second Sat. 10a

Where: Eagles #248

4940 Bluffton Rd.

Info: Food served before and after meeting

Bring friends and spouses!

Contact: Mary Anna Roemke

260-485-7627

MS SELF HELP GROUP

What: For individuals and family members dealing with MS

When: First Mon, 7p

Where:

Fort Wayne Rehabilitation Hospital

7970 West Jefferson Blvd.

Contact: 260-639-0549

Editor’s Note: We accept event submissions online at www.waynedalenews.com