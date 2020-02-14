Winter Events
ZERO TO HERO TRAINING
When: Sat. Feb. 15, 9a-5p, Sun, Feb 16, 1-6p
Where: American Red Cross–Indiana, 1212 E. California Rd
Add’l: “Zero to Hero” is a free weekend training program for new and existing volunteers, preparing them to be a Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) member. DAT members respond to community crises such as home fires or natural disasters. They assist and guide the victims and provide them with resources for recovery. Lunch will be provided Saturday, snacks on Sunday. No prior registration is necessary.
ROARING 20’S WORLD FAIRE FUNDRAISER
When: Sat. Feb. 15, 4-10p
Where: Freemasons Hall
Add’l: The event is not one to be missed, with all kinds of live entertainment and “side shows” throughout the 6-hour evening. All money raised will support the local nonprofits work, to keep hands-on restoration projects free to the public. Cost: $8 Pre-Sale, $10 General Admission tickets at the door, $30 – V.I.P. Lounge. See savemaumee.org/worldfairefundraiser/ for more info.
ALL IN ALLEN COMPREHENSIVE PLAN COMMUNITY KICKOFF
When: Wed. Feb. 19, 5:30-7:30p
Where: The Grand Wayne Center, Ft Wayne
Add’l: The Plan is a blueprint to guide land use, housing, transportation, parks and more for Fort Wayne and Allen County—including Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville, Woodburn and unincorporated areas. The plan will be used by community leaders to make decisions and policies to shape the region for years to come.
Cost: free
FORT WAYNE SOUP
When: Thursdays Feb. 20, May 14, July 16, Sept. 3
Where: The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd.
Add’l: This is a micro-grant community dinner that uses crowd funding to help launch creative projects aimed to enhance Fort Wayne.
Cost: $5 a ticket at fortwaynesoup.org/event
CHILI COOK-OFF
When: Sat. Feb. 22
Where: Am. Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Rd.
Add’l: Post opens at 11:30; Submit chili by 12 noon to enter judging. Tasting and judging begins at 12:30p. Open to the Public.
Cost: $5, tasting and judging; no charge to enter chili.
Contact: 260-456-2988
CANCER SERVICES COMEDY NIGHT
When: Sat. Feb. 22, 7p
Where: Sweetwater, 5501 US-30, 46818
Add’l: Join Cancer Services for a night of laughs and fundraising. Guests will enjoy plentiful appetizers, a cash bar, an exciting raffle, the Jokester Competition and a performance from headlining comedian Josh Sneed.
Cost: General admission is $50 and VIP is $75.
Contact: Keiara Carr, kcarr@cancer-services.org
SPORT CLUB FISH FRY
When: Fri. Feb. 28; 4:30-7p
Where: Fort Wayne Sports Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave. 46802
Cost: $9 Adults, $4 Kids 6-10
Add’l: Meal includes fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, and homemade pies or cake.
EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
When: Sat. Feb. 29
Where: Am. Legion Post 296, 130 W Tillman Rd.
Add’l: Registration starts at 2p; competition begins at 3p. Open to the Public
Cost: $5 entry fee
Contact: 260-456-2988
COLLEGE & APPRENTICESHIP FAIR
When: March 9, 6-7:30 pm
Where: Homestead High School
Add’l: We anticipate over 90 four-year universities, two-year colleges, and vocational schools located throughout the United States to be in attendance. In addition, there will be representatives from various careers, the Armed Services, and financial institutions participating. The program is open to the public, and there is no admission charge. All area high school students and/ or their parents are invited to attend.
OLD FORT COIN CLUB: COIN & CURRENCY SHOW
When: Sun. March 15, 9a-4p
Where: Allen County Fair Grounds
Cost: Free
GUIDED HISTORY TOUR & LUNCH
When: Thurs. March 19, 10a–2p
Where: 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd. Ft Wayne
Add’l: Settlers’ 10th Annual Guided History Tour begins at the historic Swinney House, one of Fort Wayne’s 5 oldest houses. Following lunch at the Swinney House, tour continues at the Allen Co. Court House;
Cost: $25; reservation and payment by March 14; Transportation not included, downtown parking suggestions will be offered; age 14 and older. Proceeds support the maintenance of the Swinney Homestead.
Contact: (260) 747-1501, www.settlersinc.org
LITTLE RIVER RAMBLERS
Who: Little River
Wetlands Project
When: Tuesdays, 9a–11a
Where: Boy Scout Office
8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Cost: Free
Info: Explore the preserve’s interesting plants and wildlife
Contact: 260-478-2515
REFLECTION ON NATURE WOMEN’S WALK
When: Sat. March 21, 8:30-11a
Where: Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center
Add’l: Come together with other women for a time of reflection and discovery in nature. Part of the morning will be spent walking together in the wilderness, stopping to read aloud the words of women authors. Rediscover the restorative power of natural spaces and of women in community.
Cost: Cost is $10/person and registration is required at www.goshen.edu/merrylea
LOCAL FOOD FORUM
When: Mon. March 23
Where: Purdue FW
Add’l: Come learn and connect with the NE Indiana local food community. More details at neifood.org
Cost: Free
Contact: Janet@NEIfood.org
HEALTH AND WELLBEING FAIR
When: Wed. March 25, 8:30a-1p
Where: The Fieldhouse, Gates Center, Purdue Fort Wayne
Add’l: Join us for FREE health screenings, wellness assessments, educational tools, community resources and activities that promote health and wellbeing such as stress relief, therapy dogs and more. Blood health screenings (cost varies). 12-hour fast needed for cholesterol and glucose test. Free gift drawings. Free admission; open to the public. Call 260-481-6647 or visit pfw.edu/healthfair for more information.
Cost: Free except for blood health labwork; cost varies.
MONTHLY MEETING
Who: Disorderly Bear Den
When: 2nd Thurs of month 6:30p
Where: Community Center, 233 W. Main Street
What: Non-profit, public charity that collects and gives away teddy bears and other stuffed animals to those in need.
All donations may be tax deductible on your personal income tax and are greatly appreciated.
Contact: 260-409-9886
MOM OF AN ADDICT GROUP MEETINGS
When: Tuesdays, 6:30p
Where: The Chapel
Add’l: Support group for parents and grandparents who have a child struggling with substance use disorder, more commonly referred to as addiction.
Contact: www.themomofanaddict.com
APPLESEED QUILT GUILD MEETINGS
When: First Tuesday each month, 6:30p
Where: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Rd.
Add’l: Our members include all levels of quilting experience — novice, intermediate and advanced. If you want to meet other quilters, do charity projects, learn to quilt or discover new quilting techniques. Come join us for quilting fun! Guests are welcome to attend three meetings without paying dues, which are $30.00 for the year.
Where: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd.
Add’l: Open To The Public Events
– FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY – 5-7p
1st & 3rd Fri each month All you can eat, includes all you can eat, includes an all-you-can-eat fried fish and tenderloin with sides of green beans, corn, coleslaw, french fries, roll and butter, pudding and jello. Open to the public.
Cost: $9 adults, children age 12 and under $5, Age 5 & under Free.
– TRAP & SKEET – Noon
Every second and last Sunday of the month. Full 8 station skeet field with low & high house. And 5 station trap field. Open to the public.
Cost: $5 Per Round Of 25 Birds
SOUTHSIDE OPTIMIST CLUB MEETING
When: Tuesdays 7a
Where: Rich’s Cafe, 3411 Lwr. Huntington Rd. 46809
Contact: 260-466-2468
FT WAYNE CHRISTIAN WRITERS GUILD
When: 4th Tues of each month, 6:00p-7:30ish
Where: Waynedale Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd. 46819
Why: To share news, encouragement & knowledge about writing.
Add’l: No cost. All levels of writers encouraged to attend.
Contact: Kayleen Reusser 260-273-9264
ME-‘N-U
COMMUNITY MEALS
Who: Aldersgate
When: Thursdays, 6p-7p
Where: Aldersgate Community, 2417 Getz Road
Phone: 260-432-1524
FURNISHING HELP TO REBUILD LIVES
Who: Mustard Seed
Furniture Bank
When: Mon–Fri, 10a–4p
Where: Drop off donations, 3636 Illinois Rd.
Complimentary pick up service for large items
Info: Accepting bed linens, blankets and kitchen and bath towels and miscellaneous kitchen items
Also accepting household furnishing, pictures, box springs, mattresses and knick-knacks.
Contact: (260) 471-5802 x 1
ALZHEIMERS CAREGIVER
SUPPORT GROUP
When: First Thurs, 10a
Where: Waynedale Library
2200 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Who: Alzheimers Association
Note: Meetings are confidential and free of charge
Contact: 260-494-9299
PREMIER WOMEN’S NETWORKING
When: First Tues of month. Call for details.
Who: Cheryl Friar
Add’l: Bring plenty of business cards
Contact: 260-747-5202
THE KOREAN WAR
VETERANS ASSN.
Who: Korean War
Veterans Assn
Indiana Chapter One
When: Monthly,
Second Sat. 10a
Where: Eagles #248
4940 Bluffton Rd.
Info: Food served before and after meeting
Bring friends and spouses!
Contact: Mary Anna Roemke
260-485-7627
MS SELF HELP GROUP
What: For individuals and family members dealing with MS
When: First Mon, 7p
Where:
Fort Wayne Rehabilitation Hospital
7970 West Jefferson Blvd.
Contact: 260-639-0549
